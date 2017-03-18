Holly Springs topples Panther Creek for SWAC softball lead

Holly Springs pitcher Alyssa Brown (7) goes for strike during Panther Creek's softball game against Holly Springs that took place on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Holly Springs, N.C. Holly Springs won 11 to 6.
Holly Springs Abby Anderson (1) scores during Panther Creek's softball game against Holly Springs that took place on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Holly Springs, N.C. Holly Springs won 11 to 6.
First Look: Photographer Don Beard's raw edit of photos of Panther Creek's softball game against Holly Springs that took place on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Holly Springs, N.C. Holly Springs won 11 to 6.
Holly Springs pitcher Alyssa Brown (7) gets a big windup during Panther Creek's softball game against Holly Springs that took place on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Holly Springs, N.C. Holly Springs won 11 to 6.
Panther Creek catcher Rachel Johnson(4) catches ball after missed swing by Holly Springs during Panther Creek's softball game against Holly Springs that took place on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Holly Springs, N.C. Holly Springs won 11 to 6.
Panther Creek's Corinne Somers (9) makes tough catch and out as Holly Springs player slides into second base during Panther Creek's softball game against Holly Springs that took place on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Holly Springs, N.C. Holly Springs won 11 to 6.
Holly Springs shortstop Ariana Kuchta (11) makes throw to first during Panther Creek's softball game against Holly Springs that took place on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Holly Springs, N.C. Holly Springs won 11 to 6.
Holly Spring's Brittany Brown (4) looks to throw to first during Panther Creek's softball game against Holly Springs that took place on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Holly Springs, N.C. Holly Springs won 11 to 6.
Panther Creek pitcher Cassidy Somers (6) pitches during Panther Creek's softball game against Holly Springs that took place on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Holly Springs, N.C. Holly Springs won 11 to 6.
Comments