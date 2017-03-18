High School Sports

Pinecrest girls lacrosse blows by Riverside

By Jeff Hamlin

As they go into the heart of its conference schedule, the Pinecrest girls lacrosse team has its first winning streak of the season.

The Patriots (2-2, 1-1 Conference 5) scored six consecutive goals, including five in a span of 3:39, to defeat Riverside 13-3 on Friday night at a nippy Linny Wrenn Stadium.

After Riverside’s Allison Nichting knocked in a rebound for the opening goal, Ellie Campbell and Haley Dick scored consecutive goals to put Pinecrest ahead for good.

Campbell finished with four goals. Junior Haley Dick and senior Ava Germond each had a hat trick. Senior Lydia Culp scored the game-winning goal with 17:32 remaining after she recovered a ground ball following a shot by Germond and fired it into the net over Riverside goalkeeper Haley Carpenter.

Dick followed with back-to-back goals for the Patriots, including a wraparound tally with 13:58 remaining to complete the six goal run.

The Pirates’ Janae Andrews ended the Pinecrest string with a point-blank goal with 12:10 remaining in the first half.

Pinecrest’s Alyssa Pearson won seven of the ten faceoffs in the first half. The Patriots used a 44-33 ground ball advantage to outshoot the Pirates 31-15. Of the 31 shots, 21 were on net.

Carpenter made eleven saves for Riverside (0-4, 0-2).

After Riverside’s Molly Woods opened the 2nd half with a goal to narrow the Pinecrest goal to 7-3, the Patriots scored the final six goals. Germond scored all three of her goals in the second half and added an assist on Campbell’s third goal with 21:14 remaining to increase Pinecrest’s lead to 8-3.

Pinecrest sophomore goalkeeper Kate McKay finished with nine saves.

