Pinecrest girls lacrosse blows by Riverside

Pinecrest attacker Haley Dick (14) rounds the goal before scoring her team's sixth point during the Pinecrest Patriots' 13-3 win over the Riverside Pirates at Riverside High School in Durham, N.C., Friday, March 17, 2017.
First Look: Photojournalist Kendall Bagley's raw edit from the Pinecrest Patriots' 13-3 win over the Riverside Pirates at Riverside High School in Durham, N.C., Friday, March 17, 2017.
Pinecrest midfielder Ellie Campbell (15) moves the ball down the field during the Pinecrest Patriots' 13-3 win over the Riverside Pirates at Riverside High School in Durham, N.C., Friday, March 17, 2017.
Riverside's Madison Nichting (1) sprints down the field for a shot attempt during the Pinecrest Patriots' 13-3 win over the Riverside Pirates at Riverside High School in Durham, N.C., Friday, March 17, 2017.
Riverside's Madison Nichting (1) outruns her defenders to bring the ball across the field during the Pinecrest Patriots' 13-3 win over the Riverside Pirates at Riverside High School in Durham, N.C., Friday, March 17, 2017.
Riverside's Ayla Smart (15) attempts to maneuver around her defender during the Pinecrest Patriots' 13-3 win over the Riverside Pirates at Riverside High School in Durham, N.C., Friday, March 17, 2017.
Riverside's Janae Andrews (9) goes in for a shot on goal during the Pinecrest Patriots' 13-3 win over the Riverside Pirates at Riverside High School in Durham, N.C., Friday, March 17, 2017.
Riverside's Evie Foraker (2) drives to the goal for her team's third and final point during the Pinecrest Patriots' 13-3 win over the Riverside Pirates at Riverside High School in Durham, N.C., Friday, March 17, 2017.
Pinecrest midfielder Alyssa Pearson (5) sprints toward the goal during the Pinecrest Patriots' 13-3 win over the Riverside Pirates at Riverside High School in Durham, N.C., Friday, March 17, 2017.
Pinecrest defender Izzy Steele (6) brings the ball down the field after regaining possession on defense during the Pinecrest Patriots' 13-3 win over the Riverside Pirates at Riverside High School in Durham, N.C., Friday, March 17, 2017.
Riverside's Kate Ballard (8) attempts to outrun her defenders after gaining possession of the ball on defense during the Pinecrest Patriots' 13-3 win over the Riverside Pirates at Riverside High School in Durham, N.C., Friday, March 17, 2017.
Pinecrest attacker Haley Dick (14) sprints toward the goal in the game's final seconds during the Pinecrest Patriots' 13-3 win over the Riverside Pirates at Riverside High School in Durham, N.C., Friday, March 17, 2017.
