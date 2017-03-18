High School Sports

March 18, 2017 6:55 PM

The N&O All-Metro gymnastics team

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

Fuquay-Varina and Rolesville each won state gymnastics championships this year, and both landed gymnasts on the inaugural edition of The News & Observer’s All-Metro gymnastics team.

Fuquay’s title in the large teams competition was sparked by senior Haven Haswell, a Southeast Missouri State recruit, who won the all-around. Haswell tied for first with a 9.9 on the balance beam and took the bars with a 9.65. She also scored a 9.45 on the vault and a 9.6 in the floor exercise.

Rolesville, the small teams winner, also had an all-around champ in Nhyla Bryant.Bryant won the bars with a 9.85, the floor with a 9.8, and tied for first in the beam with a 9.75 and tied for fourth in the vault at 9.45.

Gymnastics are not a N.C. High School Athletic Association-sponsored sport but a majority of Triangle schools have a program.

Panther Creek’s Maria Esposto makes the team after an incredible 9.9 on the balance beam, which tied Haswell for first.

Cleveland’s Brianna Dearman, Leesville Road’s Waverly Kennedy and Neuse Charter’s Megan Mustgrave had the next-highest all-around scores.

N&O All-Metro Gymnastics Team

Name, School

Comp.*

Accomplishments

Nhyla Bryant,

Rolesville

ST

Won all-around (38.85)

Haven Haswell,

Fuquay-Varina

LT

Won all-around (38.6),

9.9 beam.

Brianna Dearman,

Cleveland

ST

Second in all-around (37.9).

Waverly Kennedy,

Leesville Road

LT

Scored 38.45 in all-around.

Megan Mustgrave,

Neuse Charter

AS

Scored 38.2 in all-around.

Maria Esposto,

Panther Creek

LT

9.9 on beam, 9.85 on floor.

*State championship competition is broken up into small teams (ST), large teams (LT) and all-stars (AS) for those without a team.

