The N&O All-Metro gymnastics team

Fuquay-Varina and Rolesville each won state gymnastics championships this year, and both landed gymnasts on the inaugural edition of The News & Observer’s All-Metro gymnastics team.
Fuquay’s title in the large teams competition was sparked by senior Haven Haswell, a Southeast Missouri State recruit, who won the all-around. Haswell tied for first with a 9.9 on the balance beam and took the bars with a 9.65. She also scored a 9.45 on the vault and a 9.6 in the floor exercise.
Rolesville, the small teams winner, also had an all-around champ in Nhyla Bryant.Bryant won the bars with a 9.85, the floor with a 9.8, and tied for first in the beam with a 9.75 and tied for fourth in the vault at 9.45.
Gymnastics are not a N.C. High School Athletic Association-sponsored sport but a majority of Triangle schools have a program.
Panther Creek’s Maria Esposto makes the team after an incredible 9.9 on the balance beam, which tied Haswell for first.
Cleveland’s Brianna Dearman, Leesville Road’s Waverly Kennedy and Neuse Charter’s Megan Mustgrave had the next-highest all-around scores.
N&O All-Metro Gymnastics Team
Name, School
Comp.*
Accomplishments
Nhyla Bryant,
Rolesville
ST
Won all-around (38.85)
Haven Haswell,
Fuquay-Varina
LT
Won all-around (38.6),
9.9 beam.
Brianna Dearman,
Cleveland
ST
Second in all-around (37.9).
Waverly Kennedy,
Leesville Road
LT
Scored 38.45 in all-around.
Megan Mustgrave,
Neuse Charter
AS
Scored 38.2 in all-around.
Maria Esposto,
Panther Creek
LT
9.9 on beam, 9.85 on floor.
*State championship competition is broken up into small teams (ST), large teams (LT) and all-stars (AS) for those without a team.
