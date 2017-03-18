The N&O All-Metro boys and girls swimming team

There are 18 boys and 18 girls that make up The News & Observer’s All-Metro swimming teams, and all but one share one of three traits. They either won a state title, had two top-four finishes or swam an All-American qualifying time in their respective championship finals.
By almost default, the exception was 4A diving runner-up Holt Gray of Broughton, because divers only have one event and do not have All-American times. Andrew Capobianco of Holly Springs, the 4A diving champ, also made the team.
Ravenscroft’s Madeline High graduates as a rare four-time All-Metro selection. Leesville Road’s Grace Countie and Middle Creek’s Julia Poole each made the team for the third straight year.
St. David’s Riley Mears is the only three-time selection on the boys’ side, making the team after a one-year hiatus.
N&O Boys Swimming Team
Name, School
Yr.
Accomplishments
Dylan Boyd, Ravenscroft
Sr.
NCISAA 3A champ in 200 (1:40.83) and 500 free (4:34.61)
Thomas Bretzmann, Chapel Hill
Jr.
3A champ in 500 free (4:31.90)
Zach Brown, Athens Drive*
Jr.
4A champ in 200 IM (1:49.84) and 100 butterfly (48.78)
Andrew Capobianco, Holly Springs*
Sr.
4A diving champ (547.40)
Zech Chastain, C.B. Aycock
Sr.
Runner-up in 3A 100 backstroke (51.19), third in 50 free (21.77)
Bradley Downs, D.H. Conley
Sr.
Fourth in 4A 200 free (1:41.24) and 100 free (46.53)
Holt Gray, Broughton
Sr.
4A diving runner-up (532.65)
John Healy, Green Hope
Jr.
Runner-up in 4A 100 backstroke (50.39)
Jonah Holt, North Raleigh Christian
So.
NCISAA 3A champ in 200 IM (1:59.94)
Rhys Kawaguchi, Cary
Sr.
4A runner-up in 500 free (4:32.43).
Ang Li, Chapel Hill
Sr.
3A champ in 100 backstroke (50.24), third in 200 free (1:41.83)
Kyle McClelland, O’Neal School
Sr.
NCISAA 1A/2A champ in 50 free (22.29)
Riley Mears, St. David’s#
Sr.
NCISAA 1A/2A champ in 500 free (4:46.49)
Jack Messenger, Broughton*
Sr.
4A champ in 50 (20.53) and 100 free (44.64)
Jordan Ren, Chapel Hill*
Jr.
3A champ in 200 IM (1:51.90), runner-up in 100 breaststroke (58.00)
Josh Rigsbee, Riverside
Sr.
Fourth in 4A 200 IM (1:51.96) and 100 breaststroke (57.30)
C.J. Van Vooren, Cary Christian*
Sr.
NCISAA 1A/2A champ in 100 (48.13) and 200 free (1:45.13)
Jacob Werden, Chapel Hill
Jr.
Third in 3A 500 free (4:39.98), fourth in 200 IM (1:56.87)
*-two-time All-Metro; #-three-time.
N&O All-Metro Girls Swimming Team
Name, School
Yr.
Accomplishments
Abby Arens, Saint Mary’s
Fr.
NCISAA 3A champ in 200 IM (2:02.98) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.69)
Maria Baric, Broughton
Fr.
Runner-up in 4A 50 free (23.31)
Grace Countie, Leesville Road#
Jr.
4A champ in 100 free (49.98), state record in in 50 (22.60)
Caroline Crouse, Saint Mary’s
Fr.
NCISAA 3A champ in 200 free (1:52.15)
Mika Fullerton, Apex
So.
Fifth in 4A 100 breaststroke (1:03.57)
Kenna Haney, Sanderson
Fr.
Won 4A 200 free (1:47.29); runner-up in 500 (4:50.49)
Elizabeth Henry, O’Neal School*
Jr.
NCISAA 1A/2A champ in 100 backstroke (57.44)
Madeline High, Ravenscroft^
Sr.
Runner-up in NCISAA 100 butterfly (55.41), third in 100 backstroke (57.48)
Jordan Kohut, Millbrook
Sr.
Fifth in 100 backstroke (55.15), fourth in 50 free (23.77)
Ashley McCauley, Leesville Road
So.
Third in 4A 100 breaststroke (1:02.42)
Claire McDaniels, Carrboro
Fr.
Broke 1A/2A record in diving (475.45)
Kayla Miller, Rocky Mount Academy
So.
NCISAA 1A/2A champ in 100 free (53.12)
Kate Moore, Green Hope*
Sr.
Runner-up in 4A 200 IM (2:00.71), third in 100 backstroke (54.59)
Julia Poole, Middle Creek#
Sr.
Broke state records in 200 IM (1:58.77) and 100 breaststroke (prelim: 1:01.78)
Ana Pozder, Apex*
Jr.
Third in 4A 200 free (1:49.22), champ in 500 (4:48.48)
Amanda Ray, Leesville Road
Fr.
Third in 4A 100 butterfly (55.41)
Sarah Shepherd, Northwood
Sr.
Third in 100 backstroke (58.17), fourth in 200 IM (2:07.71)
Sydney Willis, Raleigh Charter*
Jr.
1A champ in 500 free (4:48.98); runner-up in 200 (1:52.04)
*-two-time All-Metro; #-three-time; ^-four-time
