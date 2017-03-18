N&O All-Metro wrestling team and final top 25 rankings

Twenty of the top wrestlers from the area were named to The News & Observer’s All-Metro wrestling team, including two from the top team in the final dual-team rankings: Orange.
Orange’s only loss came in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A dual-team final. It came down to the last bout before the Panthers lost 29-27.
Cary, which was a 4A semifinalist, was second. Its only loss came to eventual state runner-up Laney. Carrboro, the 2A runner-up, went from unranked to No. 11 in the final rankings while 1A runner-up Rosewood ended at No. 8.
Of the wrestlers who made the All-Metro team, 12 were state champions and six were runner-up. At least one wrestler in each of the 14 weight classes is selected each year to the All-Metro team.
N&O wrestling top 25
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Orange
1
31-1
2. Cary
2
25-1
3. Riverside
4
24-4
4. Holly Springs
3
23-2
5. Cleveland
5
28-3
6. Union Pines
6
13-6
7. Pinecrest
7
24-5
8. Rosewood
8
42-4
9. West Johnston
9
14-2
10. Middle Creek
10
26-6
11. Carrboro
NR
10-4
12. Leesville Road
16
23-6
13. Fike
13
25-6
14. Corinth Holders
14
19-7
15. Cardinal
Gibbons
17
19-6
16. Ravenscroft
18
26-5
17. Green Hope
12
14-5
18. Southern Nash
15
21-7
19. Farmville
Central
11
31-7
20. Rolesville
19
16-6
21. Wake Forest
20
15-9
22. D.H. Conley
21
17-6
23. Athens Drive
22
17-6
24. Chapel Hill
24
17-9
25. Heritage
25
15-7
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
Dual-team records compiled from nchsaa.org, trackwrestling.com and ravenscroft.org.
N&O All-Metro Wrestling Team
Name, School
Yr.
Wt.
Accomplishments
Kobe Early, Cary
Fr.
103
4A runner-up; 46-1
Nick Daggett, Chatham Central#
Sr.
113
1A MVP; 35-0
Ronald Whitt, Voyager Academy
Sr.
120
1A champ; 29-5
Christian Sodano, Cary Academy*
Soph.
126
NCISAA champ; 42-5
Jordan Todd, Rosewood
Soph.
132
1A champ; 48-7
Quincy Monday, Carrboro
Jr.
132
2A champ; 31-1
Julian Sodano, Cary Academy
Jr.
138
NCISAA champ; 35-2
Delante Robinson, Cary
Sr.
145
third place 4A; 45-2
Alex Faison, Union Pines
Jr.
152
3A champ; 28-6
Nate Kinsey, Cary
Sr.
152
third place 4A; 46-1
Parker Holcomb, Union Pines
Sr.
160
3A runner-up; 23-4
Josiah Ramirez, Orange
Jr.
170
3A runner-up; 50-5
Hunter Queen, Northwood#
Sr.
182
3A champ; 48-2
Cameron Helt, Rosewood
Sr.
182
1A champ; 31-4
Jaden Davis, Riverside*
Sr.
195
4A champ; 35-2
Jalen Brooks, Cardinal Gibbons
Soph.
220
4A runner-up; 32-5
Payton Wilson, Orange
Jr.
220
3A champ; 43-0
Calvin Atkeson, Ravenscroft
Jr.
285
NCISAA champ; 40-2
Emanuel Oquaye, Carrboro
Sr.
285
2A runner-up; 31-4
Frankie Miller, Corinth Holders
Sr.
285
3A runner-up; 44-3
*-two-time All-Metro; #-three-time.
