March 18, 2017 7:08 PM

N&O All-Metro wrestling team and final top 25 rankings

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

Twenty of the top wrestlers from the area were named to The News & Observer’s All-Metro wrestling team, including two from the top team in the final dual-team rankings: Orange.

Orange’s only loss came in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A dual-team final. It came down to the last bout before the Panthers lost 29-27.

Cary, which was a 4A semifinalist, was second. Its only loss came to eventual state runner-up Laney. Carrboro, the 2A runner-up, went from unranked to No. 11 in the final rankings while 1A runner-up Rosewood ended at No. 8.

Of the wrestlers who made the All-Metro team, 12 were state champions and six were runner-up. At least one wrestler in each of the 14 weight classes is selected each year to the All-Metro team.

N&O wrestling top 25

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Orange

1

31-1

2. Cary

2

25-1

3. Riverside

4

24-4

4. Holly Springs

3

23-2

5. Cleveland

5

28-3

6. Union Pines

6

13-6

7. Pinecrest

7

24-5

8. Rosewood

8

42-4

9. West Johnston

9

14-2

10. Middle Creek

10

26-6

11. Carrboro

NR

10-4

12. Leesville Road

16

23-6

13. Fike

13

25-6

14. Corinth Holders

14

19-7

15. Cardinal

Gibbons

17

19-6

16. Ravenscroft

18

26-5

17. Green Hope

12

14-5

18. Southern Nash

15

21-7

19. Farmville

Central

11

31-7

20. Rolesville

19

16-6

21. Wake Forest

20

15-9

22. D.H. Conley

21

17-6

23. Athens Drive

22

17-6

24. Chapel Hill

24

17-9

25. Heritage

25

15-7

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

Dual-team records compiled from nchsaa.org, trackwrestling.com and ravenscroft.org.

N&O All-Metro Wrestling Team

Name, School

Yr.

Wt.

Accomplishments

Kobe Early, Cary

Fr.

103

4A runner-up; 46-1

Nick Daggett, Chatham Central#

Sr.

113

1A MVP; 35-0

Ronald Whitt, Voyager Academy

Sr.

120

1A champ; 29-5

Christian Sodano, Cary Academy*

Soph.

126

NCISAA champ; 42-5

Jordan Todd, Rosewood

Soph.

132

1A champ; 48-7

Quincy Monday, Carrboro

Jr.

132

2A champ; 31-1

Julian Sodano, Cary Academy

Jr.

138

NCISAA champ; 35-2

Delante Robinson, Cary

Sr.

145

third place 4A; 45-2

Alex Faison, Union Pines

Jr.

152

3A champ; 28-6

Nate Kinsey, Cary

Sr.

152

third place 4A; 46-1

Parker Holcomb, Union Pines

Sr.

160

3A runner-up; 23-4

Josiah Ramirez, Orange

Jr.

170

3A runner-up; 50-5

Hunter Queen, Northwood#

Sr.

182

3A champ; 48-2

Cameron Helt, Rosewood

Sr.

182

1A champ; 31-4

Jaden Davis, Riverside*

Sr.

195

4A champ; 35-2

Jalen Brooks, Cardinal Gibbons

Soph.

220

4A runner-up; 32-5

Payton Wilson, Orange

Jr.

220

3A champ; 43-0

Calvin Atkeson, Ravenscroft

Jr.

285

NCISAA champ; 40-2

Emanuel Oquaye, Carrboro

Sr.

285

2A runner-up; 31-4

Frankie Miller, Corinth Holders

Sr.

285

3A runner-up; 44-3

*-two-time All-Metro; #-three-time.

