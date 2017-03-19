Orange’s Mia Davidson waits - and walks - for HR record chance

Orange senior Mia Davidson entered the season on the doorstep of N.C. softball history, but the door has stayed shut through the season’s first three weeks.
After cranking out 18 home runs last year – one shy of the single-season record – Davidson had her entire senior year to reach the career home run record of 43 set by C.B. Aycock graduate Meredith Burroughs.
Davidson entered the year with 41 career homers, but has more walks (eight) than at-bats (six). She’s hit one home run and is 3-of-6 at the plate. Now tied for second all-time, her coach – father Eddie Davidson – suspects it’s just the beginning.
“It’s her senior year, and you’re taking a game away from her,” he said after a 17-2 win over Cardinal Gibbons where Mia was walked four times in 16 pitches. “But if they’re going to let her have that free base, we’re going to move around and score her every time.”
He continued: “In a tight conference game, I would walk her too ... But (otherwise) I would give my pitcher a chance to say ‘I got Mia Davidson out.’ ”
Orange is 3-0 with two mercy-rule wins and one 4-3 squeaker against East Chapel Hill.
“At first I was thinking about (the record), but now I’m just trying to get a hit and get on first base and do what’s best for the team,” Mia Davidson said. “I’m not really thinking about home runs, because I know if I relax, they’ll come.”
Davidson got 50 at-bats in 27 games last year. She hit .740 with 49 RBIs and was named N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year.
“I just hope they’ll pitch to me; just give me a chance – not just to hit home runs, but just to get on base instead of walking all the time,” Mia Davidson said. “You really want to put a bat on the ball, but I’ll take what I can get.”
