Northern Carolina all-conference boys and girls basketball teams

The Northern Carolina Conference has released its all-conference teams and coach and player of the year awards for the 2016-17 boys basketball and girls basketball seasons. Awards were voted on by the league’s coaches.
Southern Vance’s Marcus Harrison was voted boys basketball player of the year, while South Granville’s Jake Wohlfeil was coach of the year. In girls basketball, Warren County’s Samaria Lynch won player of the year while coach of the year was shared by Warren County’s Shannon Jones and Roanoke Rapids’ Jim Whitmire.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coach of the Year: Jake Wohlfeil, South Granville.
Player of the Year: Marcus Harrison, Southern Vance.
All-conference: Quinton Wright, Bunn; Delton Davis, Franklinton; Smith Gupton, Franklinton; Tyjarek Simmons, Roanoke Rapids; Justice Baldwin, Southern Vance; Joseph Mitchell, South Granville; Taariq Branch, South Granville; Justin Kobler, N.C. School of Science and Math; Ian Jones, Durham School of the Arts; Donte Edwards, Durham School of the Arts.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Co-coaches of the Year: Jim Whitmire, Roanoke Rapids & Shannon Jones, Warren County
Player of the Year: Samaria Lynch, Warren County.
All-conference: Nashiya Branch, Southern Vance; Ayeshia Treasley, Southern Vance; Anna Vann, Roanoke Rapids; Michelle Stewart, Roanoke Rapids; Chanel Thomas, Franklinton; Stephanie Jones, Warren County; Sha'Da Bullock, Warren County; Selena Cooke, Bunn; Rachel Ruderman, N.C. School of Science and Math; Olivia Dougherty, South Granville.
