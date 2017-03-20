Eastern Wayne hands Goldsboro girls soccer 1st loss

Eastern Wayne's Claire Molloy (13) kicking the ball as Goldsboro's Hannah Williamson (20) trails and Goldsboro's Ja'Quiera Braswell (9) defends during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Photo Gallery: Goldsboro Cougars at Eastern Wayne girls soccer in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Goldsboro's Angelina Nacca (3) stops the ball and has possession as Eastern Wayne's Brennan Dove (7) defends as the official looks on during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Eastern Wayne's Brennan Dove (7) scores as Goldsboro's Rylie Hales (16) defends during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Goldsboro's Hannah Williamson (20) with a high kick as Eastern Wayne's Alana Kazar (12) defends during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Eastern Wayne's Claire Molloy (13) scores as Goldsboro's Hannah Williamson (20) trails during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Goldsboro's Juanita Cortes-Torres (10) kicks the ball and Eastern Wayne's Yessi Gutierrez (10) jumps to attempt to block the ball during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Goldsboro's Rylie Hales (16) and Eastern Wayne's Claire Molloy (13) both chasing the ball during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Eastern Wayne's Claire Molloy (13) and Goldsboro's Selena Morales (99) both go for the ball during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Eastern Wayne's Madison Tallarida (4) with possession as Goldsboro's Yulisa Torres (17) defends during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Eastern Wayne's Martha Alyea (9) kicks the ball as Goldsboro's Rylie Hales (16) defends during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Eastern Wayne's Brennan Dove (7) kicking the ball as Goldsboro's Angelina Nacca (3) defends during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Eastern Wayne's Amina Becirovic (15) header over Eastern Wayne's Ciera Hickman (21) and Goldsboro's Taironnicia Davis (2) during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Goldsboro's Taironnicia Davis (2) has possession of the ball as Eastern Wayne's Madison Tallarida (4) trails during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Eastern Wayne's Yessi Gutierrez (10) kicks the ball as Goldsboro's Abigail Lewis (13) defends during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Eastern Wayne's Madison Tallarida (4) with a header as Goldsboro's Jennifer Carroll (15) defends during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Eastern Wayne's Yessi Gutierrez (10) with a header as Goldsboro's Juanita Cortes-Torres (10) trails during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Eastern Wayne's Martha Alyea (9) kicks the ball as Goldsboro's Anna Prezbindowski (18) defends during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Eastern Wayne's Claire Molloy (13) scores as Goldsboro's Ja'Quiera Braswell (9) trails during the Goldsboro High School girl's soccer game against Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Comments