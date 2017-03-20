High School Sports

March 20, 2017 11:04 PM

Eastern Wayne hands Goldsboro girls soccer 1st loss

By Gabe Cornwall

Correspondent

WAYNE COUNTY

While Goldsboro’s girls soccer team got an equalizer early in the second half, all it seemed to do was wake up Eastern Wayne.

The Warriors scored four times in a nine-minute span late in the second half to roll past the Cougars 5-1 Monday night in a non-conference match between the archrivals.

With Eastern Wayne up 1-0, a free kick by Brennan Dove in the 63rd minute found three Warriors down the pitch, but a hard shot by Claire Molloy was turned away by Goldsboro goalkeeper Selena Morales to keep the Cougars in the match.

Goldsboro’s Taironnicia Davis finished on a counterattack two minutes later, squeezing a near-post shot on the ground past Eastern Wayne goalkeeper Raelynn Clark to knot the match at 1.

“We just needed to bring out more intensity and bring more to the field,” Molloy said.

Dove answered in the 68th minute, taking the ball from Goldsboro defenders, and firing the ball from a difficult angle into the far post to put Eastern Wayne back ahead 2-1.

“I don’t like that it took a goal to wake up, but that’s what it took,” Eastern Wayne coach Scott Summers said. “Once we finished one, they just started trickling in after that.”

Molloy surged down the left wing in the 70th minute and found Dove camped out 10 yards from the goal line. Dove deposited the ball in the net far post again for a 3-1 lead for Eastern Wayne.

“We played with great intensity in the first 60 minutes,” Goldsboro coach Chad Lewis. “Once we got that (goal), they woke up. When they got that second one, it’s like that took the air out of our tires. That second one was the dagger in the heart for us.”

Keeping with the far-post shot theme, Molloy again surged down the pitch and finished to bolster the advantage to three in the 74th minute. She did it again two minutes later after the ball bounced off a pair of Goldsboro defenders. Molloy dribbled the last 40 yards and poked in the ball near post for a 5-1 advantage.

“I think when they tied it up, we turned it to 100 percent,” Molloy said. “We worked hard and finished more goals.”

Eastern Wayne’s Alana Kazar opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, firing her shot from 15 yards out through the hands of Goldsboro goalkeeper Selena Morales for lead the Warriors took into intermission.

Eastern Wayne enjoyed a 9-4 shots-on-goal advantage, while Goldsboro led 3-2 in corner kicks.

Goldsboro will be home for its next two matches against Wallace-Rose Hill on Wednesday and James Kenan on Friday. Eastern Wayne travels to LaGrange to take on North Lenoir on Tuesday, and resumes its Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference schedule at J.H. Rose in Greenville on Thursday.

