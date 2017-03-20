High School Sports

March 20, 2017 11:11 PM

Apex Friendship softball gets 1st win of the year, beats Cary

By Tom Shanahan

Correspondent

CARY

A year ago Apex Friendship won its first softball game as a new school with a victory at Cary. The Patriots celebrated the historic moment by gathering for a team photo at home plate.

Apparently, the thrill of victory doesn’t get old when you’re a young program.

Apex Friendship, which opened with only sophomores and freshmen last year, won its first game of the 2017 season with an 8-6 comeback victory Monday on the Imps’ field. The Patriots again gathered at home plate for a team photo.

“We’re a young program with only three classes,” said Apex Friendship coach Mike Hopkins. “But we can’t use that as an excuse anymore. There are a lot of schools that don’t have many seniors. We have to keep building and learning from our accomplishments.”

Apex Friendship is now 1-6 overall and 1-5 in Southwest Wake Athletic Conference play. Cary dropped to 2-6 and 1-4.

