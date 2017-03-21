High School Sports

March 21, 2017 3:24 AM

Millbrook girls soccer rallies by Broughton behind Strickland’s hat trick

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

The Broughton and Millbrook girls soccer teams experienced the highs and lows of playing in the Cap-8 Conference all in one night on Monday.

For Broughton, the first half was all the Caps could’ve asked for.

For Millbrook, it shook off a lackluster start for an impeccable finish, coming back to defeat the Capitals 3-2 after falling behind 2-0 at halftime.

All three second-half goals by Millbrook (7-0-1, 3-0) were scored by sophomore Lexie Strickland, a UNC recruit. Maya Celetti and Makaya Parham had the assists. The first came 30 seconds into the second half on Parham’s cross.

Millbrook coach Matt Edwards said that Broughton (3-2, 0-2) exposed a few things that his team tightened up on in the second half.

“Broughton, to their credit, came ready to start this game,” Edwards said.

Two booming corner kicks by Ava Neijna led to the Caps’ goals – the first by Liz Gilchrist and the second by Sarah Hannah Fortier.

“We did some good things,” Broughton coach Craig Brannon said. “This is the third time we’ve given up a quick goal with a lead in the second half. ... It really gave (Millbrook) a belief.”

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mia Davidson hits 43rd career home run

View more video

Sports Videos