Millbrook girls soccer rallies by Broughton behind Strickland’s hat trick

Millbrook's Brianna Morris (13) tries slip the ball past Broughton defender Lucy Krueger (29). Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Photo Gallery: Photojournalist Dean Strickland’s coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Broughton's Meredith Brown (29) and Millbrook's Brianna Morris (13) battle for control of a 50/50 ball in the midfield. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Broughton coach Craig Brannon plans second half strategy at the halftime break. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Millbrook's Lexie Strickland (6) reacts to her go-ahead goal with 12:09 left in the game which also gives her a hat trick. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Millbrook's Makaya Parham (7) fires a shot at the Broughton goal. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Millbrook's Hayley Flowers (3) sends the ball up the midfield after Broughton pass gets away from Broughton. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Broughton's Anne Lassiter Barnes (14) tries to get a head on this cornerkick but teammate Sarah Fortier (12) just behind her makes the goal with a header to put Broughton up 2-0 in the first half. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Millbrook keeper Hayleigh Pack goes up to stop a Broughton shot just before the half that would have put the Capitals ahead by 3. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Broughton's Abby Manring (10) shields the ball from Millbrook defender Hayley Flowers (3). Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Millbrook's Lauren Griffiths (20) shields the ball from Broughton's Adair Warner (22) as she looks for a teammate. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Millbrook defender Hayden Truehart (8) heads a shot out of the box and Broughton's Zoe Neijna (21) tries to make a play on the ball. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Millbrook's Lexie Strickland (left) is congratulated by teammate Makaya Parham (7) after tying the game in the 57th minute. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Millbrook coach Matt Edwards tries to motivate his team at the halftime break. He struck a nerve with Lexie Strickland who scored in the first minute of the second half and scores 2 more to lead her team to a 3-0 victory. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Broughton's Meredith Brown (28) heads the ball away out to a teammate as Emma Appleby (9) backs up the play. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Millbrook keeper Hayleigh Pack watches a deflected shot head to the end line. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Broughton's Ava Neijna (11) heads a ball out of the box. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Millbrook keeper Hayleigh Pack goes up to stop a Broughton shot just before the half that would have put the Capitals ahead by 3. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Broughton's Anne Lassiter Barnes (14) tries to get a head on this cornerkick but teammate Sarah Fortier (12) just behind her makes the goal with a header to put Broughton up 2-0 in the first half. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Millbrook's Maya Celetti (12) carries the ball up the sideline just before serving up a pass to Lexie Strickland for the tying goal. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Millbrook coach Matt Edwards watches his team during first half action. Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Broughton keeper Sydney Spoor tracks a shot that Millbrook's Lexie Strickland (6) was able to slice around defender Savannah Jones (23). Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Millbrook's Lauren Griffiths (20) intercepts a pass intended for Broughton's Ava Neijna (11). Coverage from the prep soccer game between the Millbrook Wildcats and the Broughton Captials played in Raleigh, N.C. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Millbrook defeated Broughton 3-2 for the win.
Dean Strickland
Comments