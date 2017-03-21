Holly Springs girls soccer hoping to diversify attack more

Through the first three games of the season, the only Holly Springs girls soccer player to find the back of the net was freshman Emily Sapienza with four.
When other players began scoring in recent weeks, no one was more happy than the midfielder herself.
“Yes, yes that was great,” she said with a smile after her teammates scored in a March 8 victory over Fuquay-Varina.
It was an early concern for Holly Springs coach Brian Miller, who certainly sees potential in plenty of his other attackers to be goal scorers.
“You don’t want to depend on one player to score all of your goals,” he said. “It’s great that (Sapienza) is finishing so well, but it’s great to spread that around. Ava (Slovensky) always steps up in big games, she always scores in big games.”
Sapienza still leads the way with 11 of her team’s 19 goals for the Hawks (4-3, 2-3 Southwest Wake 4A). Senior Ava Slovensky had her two against Fuquay.
“It’s definitely great,” Slovensky said. “We want to make it so everyone can score. It can’t just be one player. It’s got to be everyone. Every single one of us has to step up at some point.”
When sophomore midfielder Shadae Nicholas, junior striker Kayla Slaughter and freshman Annabelle Abbott are involved in attacking the goal, Miller knows that’s when his team is at its best.
“We played as a team. We worked as a unit. We attacked as a team. We defended as a team. Didn’t criticize each other, we just worked. And when you do that, good things are going to happen,” Miller said.
