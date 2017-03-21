Orange crushes Northern Vance in softball

The state record for career home runs in softball didn't fall on Tuesday but Orange's Mia Davidson still was effective at the plate in the Panthers' 20-0 victory.
Davidson, who tied the record with her 43rd home run on Monday against East Chapel Hill, went 2 for 2 with a double and 3 RBIs against Northern Vance. In her other plate appearance, she was hit by a pitch. Davidson also scored three runs.
Davidson's next chance to break the record will come on Friday when Orange plays at Northern Vance.
Tuesday's game was a complete wipeout as Orange scored nine runs in the first inning and 11 in the second. The game was called after Northern Vance batted in the top of the third inning.
Orange coach Eddie Davidson said the win was a good test of the Panthers' patience, especially at the plate. Northern Vance's pitchers struggled to get the ball in the strike zone throughout the game. And when they did, the pitches didn't have very much velocity.
"We worked on making good line-drive contact with the ball," Davidson said. "In the last couple of innings we really got tuned in to the pitching."
Orange got 12 hits against Northern Vance as Davidson, Jaden Hurdle and Kristina Givens each had two hits each. Both of Givens' hits were doubles. Hurdle, who is a freshman, also earn the win, in the shortened three-inning game. She did not give up any hits and struck out three.
"I think it was a great opportunity to come in to pitch this game," Hurdle said. "It was a lot of fun."
Davidson's best at-bat came in the first when she belted a double to left field. Northern Vance's defender misplayed the ball which rolled almost to the fence and allowed Davidson to come all the way around to score. Unfortunately it didn't count as a home run because of the error on the play, one of eight committed by Northern Vance in the game.
"It won't be much longer and she's going to get that record," Eddie Davidson said. "She told me today that she ready to get it over with so we can get to team ball. Everywhere she turns right now at school, all they're talking to her about is home runs. I just told her to be patient and she's going to get it sooner or later."
Orange (5-0, 1-0 Big Eight) opened its conference season with a win, while keeping Northern Vance (0-5, 0-1). After Friday's rematch in Henderson, Orange will play two games at Northwood on Saturday morning. The Panthers will take on Cardinal Gibbons, followed by a matchup against West Brunswick.
"This weekend we're going to be playing some pretty good teams," Davidson said. "We're pretty good but we still have some things to work out. We're fundamentally sound."
Orange 20, Northern Vance 0
Northern Vance
000
—
0
0
8
Home
9(11)X
—
20
12
0
WP: Jaden Hurdle . LP: Brame. S: none . Top hitters: Orange: Mia Davidson 2-2, 2B, 3 RBIs; Jaden Hurdle 2-2, 4 RBIs; Kristina Givens 2-2 2 2B, RBI. Records: Orange 5-0, 1-0 Big Eight. Northern Vance 0-5, 0-1.
