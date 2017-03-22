Fuquay-Varina softball outslugs rival Middle Creek

Fuquay-Varina's Cathan Soto (11) delivers during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 13-10.
Photo Gallery: Fuquay-Varina at Middle Creek softball.
Fuquay-Varina coach Deborah Clarke talks to her players during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 13-10.
Fuquay-Varina's Katie Caron ( 5) dives for fly ball during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 13-10.
Middle Creek's Claudia Penny ( 8) stretches to make the play as Fuquay-Varina's Ada Previtte ( 9) heads to first during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 13-10.
Middle Creek's Gianna Gravius (11) chases down the runner and tosses the ball homeward during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 13-10.
Fuquay-Varina coach Deborah Clarke talks to the umpire during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 13-10.
Middle Creek's Claudia Penny ( 8) waits for the ball during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 13-10.
Middle Creek coach Robbie Wray signals the batter during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 13-10.
Fuquay-Varnia's Chloe Baker ( 2) catches the ball in foul territory during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 13-10.
Fuquay-Varina coach Deborah Clarke encourages the batter during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 13-10.
Fuquay-Varina's coach Deborah Clarke talks to the umpire during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 13-10.
Middle Creek's Claudia Penny ( 8) fields the ball in foul territory during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 13-10.
Fuquay-Varina's Cecilia Pasquarella ( 8) has eyes wide open watching the ball during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 13-10.
Middle Creek coach Robbie Wray signals the batter during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 13-10.
Middle Creek’s Shelby Cornett heads home during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 13-10.
Fuquay-Varnia's Ada Previtte ( 9) lays down a bunt during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 13-10.
