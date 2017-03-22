Northern Durham baseball edges Person on walk-off single

Tyler Mangum, right, of Northern hits the winning ball in front of Person's catcher Mitch Roberts, left, during the 7th inning. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the baseball game between the Person Rockets and the Northern Durham Knights that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern won 3-2.
Drew Clayton (6) of Person rounds up the bases after hitting a two-run home run for the Rockets. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Drew Clayton (6) of Person is congratulated by his coach Kyle Boyette, right, after hitting a two-run home run for the Rockets. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Drew Clayton (6) of Person is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a two-run home run for the Rockets. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Tyler Mangum (5) of Northern celebrates along his teammates after hitting the winning ball in the 7th inning. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Tyler Mangum (5) of Northern at bat for the Knights against Person's catcher Mitch Roberts, right. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Cale Mizelle (33) of Person throws a pitch for the Rockets. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Kyle Boyette, second from right, head coach of Person instructs his players during a break. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Will Walker, left, of Person slides to the second base against Cole Singsank, right, of Northern. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Keaton Bradley (13) of Northern throws a pitch for the Knights. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Eric Koch (10) of Northern catches the ball at first base against a run from Luke Clayton (7) of Person. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Casey Nichols (1) of Person slides to safety at the second base against Cole Singsank, left, of Northern. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Drew Clayton, right, of Person hits the ball in front of Northern's catcher James Betts, left, during the 6th inning. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Spencer Smith (11) of Northern slides to safety at the second base against Casey Nichols (1) of Person off a hit from his teammate Luke Fenlon during the 6th inning. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Spencer Smith (11) of Northern steps on to the home base against Person's catcher Mitch Roberts, left, to score for 2-2 during the 6th inning. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Luke Fenlon (3) of Northern steps on to the second base against Casey Nichols (1) of Person. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Northern Durham huddle before the start of the 7th inning. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Harrison Whitt, right, of Northern hits the ball in front of Person's catcher Mitch Roberts, left, during the 7th inning. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Harrison Whitt (8) of Northern steps on to the 3rd base against Drew Clayton, left, of Person during the 7th inning. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
Tyler Mangum, right, of Northern looks up after hitting the winning ball in front of Person's catcher Mitch Roberts, left, during the 7th inning. The Northern Durham Knights played the Person Rockets in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, March 21 2017. Northern Durham won 3-2.
