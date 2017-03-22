Northern Durham baseball edges Person on walk-off single

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong' Pause

1:36 North Carolina’s Pro Timing Day

4:32 UNC's Mitch Trubisky on his NFL prospects and workouts

1:08 NC State's Keatts: We are going to try to go after the best recruits in the country

1:12 Kidznotes students show off music skills

1:31 Hicks, charged with murdering three Muslim students, makes court appearance

3:18 Duke's Grayson Allen talks about Amile Jefferson and the end of the road for the Blue Devils

2:09 Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire

2:56 NC State's Abu: 'We're starting a new chapter"