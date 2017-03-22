Fuquay-Varina baseball tops rival Middle Creek

Fuquay-Varina's Ryan Deboskey (9) slides into second as Middle Creek's Ryan Sholar (21) waits on the ball during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Middle Creek's Kyle Bowers (6) dives back to second as Fuquay-Varina's Ryan Rizk (6) waits for the ball during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C.Fuquay-Varina won the game 7-1.
Photojournalist Johnny Johnson's edit during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game . Fuquay-Varina won the game 7-1.
Middle Creek's Derek Roy (15) throws hard during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 7-1.
Fuquay-Varina's Kyle Jackson (20) delivers during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 7-1.
Middle Creek's Chris Bleeker (3) concentrates on the ball during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 7-1.
Middle Creek's Tucker Rogers (30) looks the ball in during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 7-1.
Middle Creek's Daniel Alvarado (29) keeps his eye on the strike zone during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C.
Fuquay-Varina's Ryan Deboskey (9) leads off first base as Middle Creek's Austin Overton (12) waits for the wind up during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C. Fuquay-Varina won the game 7-1.
Fuquay-Varina's Ryan Deboskey (9) is out at second when Middle Creek's Ryan Sholar (21) tags him during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C.
Middle Creek's Brendan Woods (25) winds up during the Fuquay-Varina Bengals high school game with the Middle Creek Mustangs high school , March 21, 2017, in Cary, N.C.
