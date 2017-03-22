High School Sports

March 22, 2017 2:04 AM

Fuquay-Varina baseball tops rival Middle Creek

From staff reports

Fuquay-Varina’s baseball team finds itself atop the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference after picking up a road win at top rival Middle Creek on Tuesday. The Bengals defeated the Mustangs 7-1.

Fuquay-Varina (6-1, 5-1) has a two-game lead over Middle Creek (4-3, 3-3) and a half-game lead over Green Hope and Holly Springs as teams get closer to the midway point in the SWAC schedule.

Fuquay’s only loss of the year was to Green Hope.

