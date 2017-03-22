Cardinal Gibbons boys lacrosse locks down on East Chapel Hill

Gibbons' Will Moran (23) watches the clock wind down in the final seconds of the game during the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
First Look: Photojournalist Kendall Bagley's raw edit from the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's 16-2 win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
East Chapel Hill’s Aidan Clark (3) looks past the defense for an open pass during the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's 16-2 win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
East Chapel Hill’s Ryan Levy (13) sprints around the goal during the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's 16-2 win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
East Chapel Hill’s Jeff Monroe (15) attempts to stay inbounds despite heavy defense during the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's 16-2 win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Gibbons’ Will Moran (23) looks to pass the ball during the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's 16-2 win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
East Chapel Hill’s Aidan Clark (3) gains possession of the ball on the sideline during the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's 16-2 win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Gibbons’ Will Moran (23) scores his team's eleventh goal during the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's 16-2 win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Gibbons' Patrick King (19) sprints past his defender during the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's 16-2 win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Gibbons' Will Stock (47) gains possession of the ball after a battle on the sideline during the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's 16-2 win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Gibbons' Joe Torres (21) drives towards the goal during the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's 16-2 win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Gibbons' John Ludenia (24) gains possession of the ball and moves down the field during the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's 16-2 win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
East Chapel Hill’s Jeff Monroe (15) and Gibbons' Nick Gorman (17) face off during the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's 16-2 win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
East Chapel Hill’s goalie Luke Fajack (2) throws the ball over Gibbons' Zach Neimi (8) during the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's 16-2 win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Gibbons’ Will Moran (23) battles past his defender during the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's 16-2 win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Gibbons’ Mike LiVigni (29) looks for an open pass during the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's 16-2 win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Gibbons’ Matt Pancoast (5) drives past his defender and towards the goal during the Cardinal Gibbons men's lacrosse team's 16-2 win over the East Chapel Hill Wildcats at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
