Chapel Hill boys lacrosse freshman Jack Grubbs fitting in with the Tigers

As one of two freshmen on the 24-man Chapel Hill boys lacrosse team, it’s to be expected that Jack Grubbs is occasionally pranked or teased by his older teammates. He said he’s sometimes subjected to roasts on the team bus.
It’s all in good nature, of course.
“They get us pretty bad,” Grubbs said, chuckling. “We sometimes get them back.”
Perhaps his play on the field will grant Grubbs a pass from future ribbings.
Three games into his high school career, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound attacker has seamlessly assimilated himself into a Chapel Hill team coming off an appearance in the semifinals of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A/2A/3A playoffs, and he’s already playing a crucial role as an offensive weapon for the Tigers.
The Chapel Hill attacker’s impressive start to the season has him second on the team in goals with 11, including the game-winner with 1 minute, 23 seconds remaining to help the Tigers defeat Jordan 8-7 on March 7.
Chapel Hill wasn’t afraid to go to the freshman in crunch time, and he’s developed a chemistry with senior attacker Sean Voelkel, who leads the team with 16 goals and 11 assists.
Chapel Hill coach Brent Voelkel said he’s been impressed with the way Grubbs has performed up to this point.
“He’s brought some athleticism,” Brent Voelkel said. “He’s a good shooter for us, and he does a great job. He’s had three games, and he’s played really well. I’m looking forward to seeing him produce for us. He’s going to be a big force for us this year.”
As a young player, Grubbs has the luxury of playing alongside Sean Voelkel, who is an elder statesman of sorts for the Tigers.
A St. Joseph’s recruit who scored 45 goals last season, Sean Voelkel attracts a lot of attention from opposing defenses, which creates opportunities for Grubbs. At the same time, Grubbs is capable of drawing in the defense to set up Sean Voelkel, too.
“We kind of work with each other so it’s a give and go almost,” Grubbs said. “One dodges to draw the double, and the other pops out and is most of the time open.”
Grubbs said he and Sean Voelkel have already developed a good sense of chemistry with each other.
“With him being a senior with experience, he’s taught me a few things, and he’s worked with me to improve my game,” Grubbs said.
