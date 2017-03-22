Prep notebook: Broughton boys golf off to hot start

Broughton golf: Broughton’s boys golf team continued its strong start to the spring with a victory in The Neuse Invitational in Clayton on Friday. The Capitals won by 11 strokes over co-runner-up teams Green Hope and defending 4A champ Pinecrest.
Previously, Broughton won a 12-team field at Anderson Creek Golf Club that included Pinecrest and was second in a 14-team tournament at Carmel Country Club outside Charlotte.
Raleigh Charter tennis: There are plenty of undefeated boys tennis teams in the state, but perhaps none have gotten off to a better start than Raleigh Charter. The two-time defending 1A champs are 6-0 with wins over three 4A teams, including a 5-4 victory over Cardinal Gibbons and a 8-1 win over Millbrook.
FA triple play: Franklin Academy notched a rare triple play in Friday’s baseball game against River Mill Academy. In the top of the fourth, with Isaac Wier pitching and River Mill runners on first and second, the batter lined out to second baseman Lucas Wier for the first out.
He tossed it to shortstop Chandler Williams to double up the runner and Williams fired to first baseman Zach Taylor to ring up that runner before making it back to the bag. FA won 2-0.
Perfect game: Northwood pitcher Davis Palermo struck out 14 of 15 batters in a five-inning perfect game on Friday as the Chargers won 16-0 win over Southern Durham baseball. The lone batter who put the ball in play came on a drag bunt attempt.
Mt Zion wins state title: The Mount Zion Christian Academy girls basketball team (26-7) won the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice title 50-28 over Charlotte’s Sugar Creek Charter, a major turnaround from going 3-17 the year before. The Crusaders were led by juniors Serenity Pham (10.8 ppg) and Ciara Findlayter-Stephenson (10.7).
Freshman Khalis Cain averaged 15.5 points and 19.5 rebounds per game. She had 10 points, 23 rebounds and six blocks in the title win.
Jordan football needs game: Jordan is rounding out its nonconference football schedule for the fall and needs an opponent for Week 1 or 7. Interested parties can contact coach Anthony Barbour at anthony.barbour@dpsnc.net.
Southern Lee changes: Southern Lee has new hires to help replace Don Simon, who was the school’s longest-tenured football coach and athletic director. In January, Simon left for a position in his home state of Florida.
Ken Neal will be the football coach. He has been a head coach at two different stops but was most recently the assistant head coach at 1A power West Montgomery. Swimming coach Nathan Cochrane, a 2008 Southern Lee grad, was hired as the new athletic director last month.
MaxPreps Cup: Green Hope leads the way in a national competition for the MaxPreps Cup. Teams from around the country get points for being ranked in MaxPreps’ various computer and human polls, the DyeStat national cross country rankings and for state titles or runner-up finishes.
Green Hope won the titles in volleyball and boys soccer, which was ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps. The Falcons were runner-up in boys and girls cross country and girls tennis.
Chapel Hill is 12th. The Tigers swept cross country titles and were runner-up in boys soccer and volleyball.
National award for Stackpole: Overhills junior Haley Stackpole was named national player of the week by MaxPreps after scoring 19 goals in three games for the Jaguars. Stackpole has already committed to South Carolina and broke the Harnett County record for goals in a season with 63 last year.
Northern Vance lacrosse: The Northern Vance boys lacrosse team did not have enough players to field a team this spring. The Vikings were 3-11 last year, its third season of sponsoring the sport.
