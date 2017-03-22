ACC Barnstorming comes to Panther Creek next month

The ACC Barnstorming Tour’s first stop this spring will be at Panther Creek on April 6. The game, which also features a 3-point and dunk contest, will pit Wake County high school seniors and recent graduates against the ACC All-Stars.
The ACC All-Stars – which will be coached by former UNC star Phil Ford – plans to have the likes of UNC’s Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks and Nate Britt, Duke’s Amile Jefferson and N.C. State’s Terry Henderson and BeeJay Anya.
General Admission tickets for the game are only $12 pre-sale (carolinabarnstorming.com) and $15 at the door. A limited number of VIP tickets, which include front row seating and a postgame reception with ACC players, will be available for $50. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House and Panther Creek.
