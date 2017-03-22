High School Sports

March 22, 2017 12:28 PM

Chapel Hill High’s Gina Kim will play in LPGA event in April

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

Chapel Hill High junior Gina Kim will be playing in the LPGA in April. Kim has qualified for the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout on April 24-30. She is one of two high schoolers to win an exemption to play in the tournament at Las Colinas Country Club. Kim shot a 1-over 72 to qualify.

Kim has won the last two N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A championships and has committed to Duke.

She was a Rolex All-American after winning the Rolex Junior Championship and was a member of the victorious U.S. Junior Girls’ Ryder Cup team last summer.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mia Davidson hits 43rd career home run

View more video

Sports Videos