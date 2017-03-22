Chapel Hill High’s Gina Kim will play in LPGA event in April

Chapel Hill High junior Gina Kim will be playing in the LPGA in April. Kim has qualified for the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout on April 24-30. She is one of two high schoolers to win an exemption to play in the tournament at Las Colinas Country Club. Kim shot a 1-over 72 to qualify.
Kim has won the last two N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A championships and has committed to Duke.
She was a Rolex All-American after winning the Rolex Junior Championship and was a member of the victorious U.S. Junior Girls’ Ryder Cup team last summer.
