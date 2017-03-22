Green Hope leads NCHSAA state cup standings after winter season

Green Hope leads the way in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Wells Fargo state cup competition, which awards points based on postseason finish.
Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for first, 45 for second, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth. In the event of a tie, the schools receive and equal number of points based on the number of teams that tie and the number of teams that finish higher in the standings. Five points are awarded for each sanctioned sport in which a school competes.
Raleigh Charter is third in 1A. Franklin Academy, Voyager Academy and Roxboro Community also rank in the top 15.
Carrboro is just 10 points behind Lake Norman Charter in 2A. N.C. School of Science and Math is third and Durham School of the Arts is 10th.
In 3A, Chapel Hill is third and Orange is 15th.
Cardinal Gibbons is tied for second but is 172.5 points behind Green Hope. Leesville Road is fifth, Broughton 10th and Pinecrest and Southeast Raleigh tied for 11th.
1A Wells Fargo Cup Fall Standings
1 – Mount Airy – 390
2 – Lincoln Charter – 310
3 – Raleigh Charter – 265
4 – Bishop McGuinness – 240
T5 – Gray Stone Day – 225
T5 – Franklin Academy – 225
T7 – Murphy – 202.5
T7 – Community School of Davidson – 202.5
9 – Wallace-Rose Hill – 192.5
10 – East Carteret – 177.5
11 – Riverside (Williamston) – 167.5
12 – West Montgomery – 157.5
13 – Whiteville – 152.5
14 – Voyager Academy – 147.5
15 – Roxboro Community – 145
2A Wells Fargo Cup Fall Standings
1 – Lake Norman Charter – 305
2 – Carborro – 295
3 – N.C. School of Science & Math – 260
4 – Croatan – 250
5 – First Flight – 247.5
6 – Northside (Jacksonville) – 187.5
7 – Brevard – 185
T8 – Smoky Mountain – 182.5
T8 – North Surry – 182.5
10 – Durham School of the Arts – 177.5
11 – Hendersonville – 170
12 – Shelby – 167.5
T13 – Clinton – 165
T13 – Washington – 165
14 – Chase – 152.5
3A Wells Fargo Cup Fall Standings
1 – Marvin Ridge – 492.5
2 – Weddington – 385
3 – Chapel Hill – 365
4 – Northern Guilford – 292.5
5 – Cox Mill – 222.5
6 – Jacksonville – 190
7 – West Carteret – 172.5
8 – Concord – 167.5
9 – Cuthbertson – 165
10 – Asheville – 162.5
11 – A.C. Reynolds – 155
12 – Hickory Ridge – 152.5
T13 – Freedom – 145
T13 – Terry Sanford – 145
15 – Orange – 142.5
4A Wells Fargo Cup Fall Standings
1 – Green Hope – 402.5
T2 – Cardinal Gibbons – 230
T2 – Reagan – 230
4 – Charlotte Catholic – 220
5 – Leesville Road – 215
6 – West Forsyth – 210
7 – Hough – 202.5
8 – Myers Park – 195
9 – Providence – 180
10 – Broughton – 172.5
T11 – Pinecrest – 160
T11 – Southeast Raleigh – 160
13 – Davie County – 152.5
14 – Page – 150
T15 – Northwest Guilford – 142.5
T15 – South Mecklenburg – 142.5
Comments