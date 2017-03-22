Apex Friendship girls lacrosse cruises by Athens Drive

Another fast start helped visiting Apex Friendship to its second victory in as many nights as Grace Fleming had five goals and an assist to help lead the Patriots to a 13-3 victory over Athens Drive in a Southwest Wake Athletic Conference girls lacrosse match Tuesday.
Isabella Herrera added three goals and three assists for Apex Friendship (3-4, 2-4), which scored 16 goals in the first half Monday en route to a 22-13 victory over Cary.
The Patriots weren’t quite as proficient offensively on Tuesday against the Jaguars (2-5, 1-5), but they did more than enough scoring early on to take control.
Herrera opened the scoring just 16 seconds into play to put Apex Friendship ahead 1-0, then assisted on Fleming’s first goal a little over two minutes later to make it a two-goal lead. Olivia Blake’s goal with 22 minutes, 1 second remaining in the first half made it 3-0 before Brooke Bordanaro got Athens Drive on the board with an unassisted goal with 21:09 left.
Apex Friendship outscored Athens Drive, 4-1, the remainder of the half to take a 7-2 lead. The second half was more of the same, as Katie Weagel scored back-to-back goals to open a stretch of six straight goals before Athens Drive finally scored again in the waning seconds of play.
Bordanaro had two goals and goalie Bridget Nedoma made 12 saves for Athens Drive.
Comments