Heritage boys lacrosse team hinges high hopes on controlling the clock

The Heritage boys lacrosse team entered the year with high hopes after last season’s run to the third round of the state playoffs. Though the record may not show it yet, this year’s team has been more competitive than that group that had just a handful of seniors.
The Huskies are 4-3 overall and 3-0 in games that count toward the conference standings (all of Heritage’s “nonconference games” area against conference opponents, but do not count towards the standings).
Heritage took reigning conference champ Broughton to overtime before losing 11-10 and lost 8-7 to Millbrook in the fina seconds. Second-year head coach Cameron Ferguson said his team must be better with possession in tight games.
“It’s a lot of guys’ habits, and habits are hard to break sometimes,” Ferguson said. “That’s the number one thing we’re trying to fix is turnovers.”
Heritage knows it can trust its defense and goalie Blake Glenn, and its attackers have scored at least 10 goals in five games.
It just must control the clock to make it count and not put too much pressure on either group.
“This is the hardest game to coach. As a coach, it’s one thing for them not turning the ball over and matchups we can pick or throw in certain plays,” Ferguson said. “But when they’re turning the ball over, there’s nothing you can do as a coach during the game. You just have to sit back and watch, and it was tough to swallow.”
