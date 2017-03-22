Smithfield-Selma baseball takes down Southeast Raleigh

Smithfield-Selma's Jacob Whittington (6) celebrates his double as Southeast Raleigh second baseman Gregory McDonald (10) waits for the throw from centerfield. Coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Photo Gallery: Photojournalist Dean Strickland’s coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Southeast Raleigh right fielder Cam Taylor (5) reaches for fly ball down the line. Coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Smithfield-Selma coach Michael Sliger waits for a call from the home plate umpire. Coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Smithfield-Selma first baseman Chandler Lasater (4) makes the tag on Southeast Raleigh baserunner Cam Taylor (5) as he heads down the line. Coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Smithfield-Selma starting pitcher Conner Gardner (23) delivers a pitch to a Southeast Raleigh batter. Coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Southeast Raleigh starting pitcher Abimael Santos (14) delivers a 1st inning pitch. Coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Southeast Raleigh coach Eric Rice gives the signal to his batter. Coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Smithfield-Selma starting pitcher Conner Gardner (23) delivers a pitch to a Southeast Raleigh batter. Coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Southeast Raleigh shortstop Enrique Marroquin (4) fights the wind as he tries to pull in Smithfield-Selma's T.J. Tyson's infield pop fly. Coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Southeast Raleigh centerfielder Roderick Ray (16) snags a Smithfield-Selma fly ball for the out as Cam Taylor (5) backs up the play. Coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Southeast Raleigh's Mayson Driggins (19) tries to make the tag on Smithfield-Selma baserunner T.J. Tyson (2) as he runs to first base. Coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Smithfield-Selma's Jacob Whittington (6) hits a shot to centerfield for a double the bottom of the third. Coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Smithfield-Selma's Steven Taylor (1) tries to get home as Southeast Raleigh catcher Nassir Ford (17) waits for the throw home. Coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Southeast Raleigh second baseman Gregory McDonald (10) gets the force out on Smithfield-Selma's Jacob Whittington (6). Coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Southeast Raleigh's Nassem Nina (11) came for relief of starting pitcher Abimael Santos. Coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Smithfield-Selma first baseman waits for the pick-off throw as Southeast Raleigh's Nassem Nina (11) dives back to base. Coverage from the prep baseball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs played in Smithfield, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Smithfield-Selma defeated Southeast Raleigh 16-0.
Dean Strickland
Comments