Knightdale girls soccer gets first win, routs Southeast Raleigh

Knightdale's Dayanna Rosales (21) challenges Southest Raleigh's Cynetria Myatt (4) for the ball. The Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs took on the Knightdale Knights in a regular season soccer game in Knightdale, N.C. on March 22, 2017. Knightdale wins 9-0.
Photo Gallery: Southeast Raleigh at Knightdale girls soccer on March 22, 2017.
Southeast Raleigh's Serenity Collins (19) contends with Knightdale's Nichaela Dalmacy (13) for control of the ball. The Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs took on the Knightdale Knights in a regular season soccer game in Knightdale, N.C. on March 22, 2017. Knightdale wins 9-0.
Southeast Raleigh's Cheyenne Chavez (10) and Knightdale's Elizabeth James (3) battle for control of the ball. The Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs took on the Knightdale Knights in a regular season soccer game in Knightdale, N.C. on March 22, 2017. Knightdale wins 9-0.
Southeast Raleigh's Shayla Chavis (9) challenges Knightdale's Gixsy Jimenez (12) for control of the ball. The Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs took on the Knightdale Knights in a regular season soccer game in Knightdale, N.C. on March 22, 2017. Knightdale wins 9-0.
Southeast Raleigh head coach Eva Penny gives direction to her players at halftime. The Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs took on the Knightdale Knights in a regular season soccer game in Knightdale, N.C. on March 22, 2017. Knightdale wins 9-0.
Knightdale's Tori Thompson (4) congratulates teammate Jayla Biggs (10) after her scored goal during the second half. The Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs took on the Knightdale Knights in a regular season soccer game in Knightdale, N.C. on March 22, 2017. Knightdale wins 9-0.
Knightdale's Adriana Milla (16) and Tori Thompson (4) congratulate teammate Morgan Edmonds (6) after her socred goal during the second half. The Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs took on the Knightdale Knights in a regular season soccer game in Knightdale, N.C. on March 22, 2017. Knightdale wins 9-0.
Knightdale's Taylor Townsend (15) contends with Southeast Raleigh's Kenaz Flores (20) for control of the ball. The Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs took on the Knightdale Knights in a regular season soccer game in Knightdale, N.C. on March 22, 2017. Knightdale wins 9-0.
Knightdale head coach Aaron Steele gives direction to his players . The Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs took on the Knightdale Knights in a regular season soccer game in Knightdale, N.C. on March 22, 2017. Knightdale wins 9-0.
Knightdale's Jayla Biggs (10) congratulates teammate Taylor Townsend (15) after scoring a goal during the first half. The Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs took on the Knightdale Knights in a regular season soccer game in Knightdale, N.C. on March 22, 2017. Knightdale wins 9-0.
Knightdale's Tori Thompson (4) congratulates teammate Jayla Biggs (10) after her scored goal during the second half.The Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs took on the Knightdale Knights in a regular season soccer game in Knightdale, N.C. on March 22, 2017. Knightdale wins 9-0.
Knightdale's Taylor Townsend defends Southeast Raleigh's Johanna Bautista (3) from the ball. The Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs took on the Knightdale Knights in a regular season soccer game in Knightdale, N.C. on March 22, 2017. Knightdale wins 9-0.
