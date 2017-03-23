Voyager Academy boys lacrosse tops J.F. Webb

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong' Pause

2:40 St. Augustine student killed in Washington, DC while on spring break

1:26 Rescue puppy gets second chance with prosthetic paws

3:23 "It's tough, we're ashamed of the end result."- Luke Kennard, Duke sophomore guard.

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

2:12 Sen. Tillis open to removing VA benefits from Marines involved in Facebook photo incident

8:06 Coach K: 'They played better, but not harder'

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'