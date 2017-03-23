Voyager Academy boys lacrosse tops J.F. Webb

The Voyager Academy boys lacrosse team took down conference opponent J.F. Webb 13-2 on Wednesday at Little River Elementary, led by nine goals and an assist from senior attacking forward Jackson Kimbrough.
The game began relatively close as both teams scored in the first few minutes of the game. Kimbrough struck first and J.F Webb’s Sam Ramsey countered with a goal of his own. The 1-1 tie was broken on a goal by senior midfielder Austin Adcock with 5:05 left in the first quarter and the floodgates opened from there.
The Vikings scored the next eight goals in succession throughout the next two quarters and took a 10-1 lead into the fourth. After a goal by J.F. Webb’s Sam Ramsey, Voyager Academy tallied three more in the fourth to close out the match.
Adcock, sophomore midfielder Reese Jones, senior attack forward Alex Muckenfuss, and junior midfielder Stephen Tompkins all scored 1 goal for the Vikings in the win.
The victory gives Voyager Academy a 2-4 record on the season and moves them to 1-1 in conference play while J.F. Webb falls to 1-5 and 0-3 in Conference 6 play.
