March 23, 2017 10:41 AM

Chapel Hill girls soccer still atop Big 8, defeats Cedar Ridge

From staff reports

The Chapel Hill girls soccer team will enter spring break with an unbeaten record in the Big 8 Conference after the Tigers shut out Cedar Ridge 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Chapel Hill (6-1-1, 4-0) has allowed just one goal in league play, in a 5-1 win over Northwood. The Tigers’ only loss of the season came at 4A power Leesville Road, and the only tie was against two-time 2A champ Carrboro.

Cedar Ridge (3-2-2, 1-1) is now 1-2-1 in its last four games.

