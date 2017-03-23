Chapel Hill girls soccer still atop Big 8, defeats Cedar Ridge

Madeline Reiter (16) of Chapel Hill dribbles against Tori Zielke, second from left, goal keeper Taylin Jean, second from right, and Kathryn Benedict, right, of Cedar Ridge. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
Isabel Leinenweber (20) of Chapel Hill dribbles against Geri Messinger (21) of Cedar Ridge. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
Avery Look, center, of Chapel Hill moves the ball between Lindsay Thompson (9) and Ava Rountree, right, of Cedar Ridge. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the girls soccer game between the Chapel Hill Tigers and the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
Avery Look, right, of Chapel Hill wins a header against Lindsay Thompson, left, of Cedar Ridge. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
Isabel Leinenweber, left, of Chapel Hill finds a pass against Kathryn Benedict, center, and Tori Zielke, right, of Cedar Ridge. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
Alana Lutz, left, of Cedar Ridge vies for the ball against Holly Heizer (23) of Chapel Hill. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
Madeline Reiter (16) of Chapel Hill looks for a cross pass against Tori Zielke (1) and goal keeper Taylin Jean, right, of Cedar Ridge. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
Avery Look (18) of Chapel Hill fights over a cross ball against Kaylee Herbst, right, of Cedar Ridge. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
Jason Curtis, center, head coach of Chapel Hill instructs his team during the break. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
Madeline Reiter, second from right, of Chapel Hill is congratulated by her teammates, Meg Testen (1), Mikayla Brenman, second from left, and Claudia Reiter, right, after scoring the first goal for the Tigers. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
Avery Look, second from left, of Chapel Hill celebrates along her teammates after scoring the second goal for the Tigers. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
Mikayla Brenman (15) of Chapel Hill celebrates along her teammates Holly Heizer, left, and Chandler Briggs, right, after scoring the third goal for the Tigers. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
Paul Michaelson, center, head coach of Cedar Ridge instructs his team during the break. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
Avery Look, second from left, of Chapel Hill celebrates along her teammates after scoring the second goal for the Tigers. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
Mikayla Brenman (15) of Chapel Hill takes a shot on goal to score the third goal for the Tigers. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
Holly Heizer (23) of Chapel Hill and Alana Lutz (16) of Cedar Ridge fight over a ball during the second half. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, March 22 2017. Chapel Hill won 3-0.
