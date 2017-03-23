Millbrook boys lacrosse scoring in bunches thanks to senior class

Millbrook has 18 seniors on its boys lacrosse roster and eight in the starting lineup.
And they know how to score in bunches.
Millbrook has scored at least 14 goals in five of its games and is averaging 14.1 per contest.
The Wildcats are 6-2 overall and 1-0 in games that count toward the Cap-8/Greater Neuse River Conference standings (not all meetings between opponents count to the standings because there are 10 teams and the season is just 16 games).
Led in scoring last year by a strong senior class, it’s been next-man-up for the Wildcats.
“We have a team full of seniors this year. These guys are stepping up, and it’s showing out on the field,” Millbrook coach Adam Kraciuk said. “I feel like they’re really starting to come together and find who is the leader out here.”
Seniors Alec Lademan (20 goals), Cruz Waerness (16), Matt Kress (14) and Drew Bass (13) are the top four scorers.
The senior-lead core for Millbrook was on display in a come-from-behind victory on March 7 at Heritage. Down by five going into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats rallied before winning 8-7 in double-overtime.
In a league that has been led by Leesville Road and Broughton, the Wildcats are hoping to make some noise.
“It’s going to be a race for us to the top this year,” Kraciuk said. “Everybody’s trying to find themselves right now.”
Comments