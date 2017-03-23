Corinth Holders baseball finds unbeaten start in doing the little things well

Making a deep playoff run with a young team doesn’t always translate into next-season success. But Corinth Holders has made last year’s red-hot finish that culminated with a trip to the 3A East final best-of-three series worth something for this season.
The Pirates (8-0, 1-0 Two Rivers 3A) are off to an undefeated start.
Coach Adam Weaver said the deep run in last year’s playoffs taught his team the value in the little things. After a 14-7 regular season, Corinth excelled in the playoffs with a renewed focus on pitching, defense and bringing runners in scoring position home.
“It’s proved to our kids that if they focus on the little things and execute the little things, that the big things will take care of themselves,” Weaver said. “Making that run in the playoffs last year, the way that we did it, winning close games, the little things made differences in the outcome of games. Last year proved to our guys that if they focus and they execute the little things and if they pitch and play defense, then we can play with anybody.”
Weaver wants his team to swing the bats a little better, but the pitching and defense have been stellar.
Through eight games, Corinth Holders has allowed seven runs. Four wins were shutouts.
The Pirates don’t lack for arms between Kody Cyr, Conner Bass, Mason Cooper and Josh Jarman. The new rules on pitch count limitations haven’t affected Corinth nearly as much as other teams because of its depth.
“The playoffs really prepared us to play on the bigger stage and everything, because that’s what we had been lacking the last couple of years,” said senior Tate Proctor. “Anyone (on the mound), we’re going to come right at you.”
Comments