High School Sports

March 23, 2017 11:55 PM

Granville Central girls soccer edges Hillside

By MIKE POTTER

Correspondent

DURHAM

This time, the one-goal lead held up.

Ashlyn Smoot converted on a centering pass from Bailey Stec in the 42nd minute, giving visiting Granville Central a 1-0 win over Hillside in a nonconference girls’ soccer match on a cold Thursday night.

The win improved the Panthers to 5-3-1 in their final game before Tar-Roanoke 1A Conference action begins, while Hillside of the PAC-6 4A fell to 1-7-1.

The teams had tied 2-2 in their previous meeting on March 14 in Stem. The Hornets had scored the tying goal in that one in the closing seconds.

Smoot recorded her ninth goal of the season while Stec got her sixth assist in Thursday’s win.

McKenzie Howerton stopped four Hillside shots in the victory. Hillside goalie Ammarah Haynes had seven saves.

The Panthers host Oxford Prep in their conference opener on Monday. The Hornets will host conference rival Jordan on Tuesday.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mia Davidson hits 43rd career home run

View more video

Sports Videos