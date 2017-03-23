Granville Central girls soccer edges Hillside

Central's Bridgett Wilkins (2) attempts to keep the ball in play during the Granville Central girl's soccer team's 1-0 win over the Hillside Hornets at Hillside High School in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 23, 2017.
Central's Kathleen Burroughs (6) sprints down the field during the Granville Central girl's soccer team's 1-0 win over the Hillside Hornets at Hillside High School in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 23, 2017.
First Look: Photojournalist Kendall Bagley's raw edit from the Granville Central girl's soccer team's 1-0 win over the Hillside Hornets at Hillside High School in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 23, 2017.
Hillside's Adora Harris (5) traps and controls the ball during the Granville Central girl's soccer team's 1-0 win over the Hillside Hornets at Hillside High School in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 23, 2017.
Central's Ashlyn Smoot (5) battles past her defender during the Granville Central girl's soccer team's 1-0 win over the Hillside Hornets at Hillside High School in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 23, 2017.
Hillside goalie Ammarah Haynes reaches to save the ball during the Granville Central girl's soccer team's 1-0 win over the Hillside Hornets at Hillside High School in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 23, 2017.
Central's Bailey Stec (3) heads the ball on a corner kick during the Granville Central girl's soccer team's 1-0 win over the Hillside Hornets at Hillside High School in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 23, 2017.
Centrals' Jennifer Lopez (15) sprints past her defenders during the Granville Central girl's soccer team's 1-0 win over the Hillside Hornets at Hillside High School in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 23, 2017.
Central's Bailey Stec (3) takes a shot on goal during the Granville Central girl's soccer team's 1-0 win over the Hillside Hornets at Hillside High School in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 23, 2017.
Central's Kathleen Burroughs (6) attempts to trap the ball during the Granville Central girl's soccer team's 1-0 win over the Hillside Hornets at Hillside High School in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 23, 2017.
Central’s Ashlyn Smoot (5) sprints down field during the Granville Central girl's soccer team's 1-0 win over the Hillside Hornets at Hillside High School in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 23, 2017.
Hillside's D'arion Brandon (12) throws the ball in during the Granville Central girl's soccer team's 1-0 win over the Hillside Hornets at Hillside High School in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 23, 2017.
Hillside's Se'Nya Bartlett (14) kicks the ball up the field during the Granville Central girl's soccer team's 1-0 win over the Hillside Hornets at Hillside High School in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 23, 2017.
Hillside's D'arion Brandon (12) gains possession on defense during the Granville Central girl's soccer team's 1-0 win over the Hillside Hornets at Hillside High School in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 23, 2017.
