March 24, 2017 2:01 AM

Broughton girls lacrosse takes advantage of long-awaited shot at Wakefield

By Ian Pierno

Correspondent

RALEIGH

The last time Broughton faced Wakefield, lightning cut the game – and the Capitals’ playoff run – short despite only a one-goal deficit. Wakefield led 8-7 at halftime, which counted as the final score when play could not resume in the fourth round of the girls lacrosse playoffs.

The Capitals had to wait 315 days to get a chance to complete a full game against the Wolverines, and they left no doubt this time around, never trailing in a dominant 19-7 victory.

“It was probably our most complete game as a team this season,” Broughton coach Jen Yoder said. “We had to come out strong and I think we did. That had the girls super pumped.”

That quick start was due to a more relaxed pregame for the Caps.

“In years past we came out nervous and we came out positive and excited and that definitely made an impact,” Sydney Russell said.

This date had been circled on Broughton’s calendar since the preseason.

“From the beginning, day one at tryouts, it was ‘You guys know how last season ended. That’s not happening this year,” Yoder said. “We haven’t missed a beat. It’s almost the same team as last year, but with more fire. Everyone feels we were short changed last year and we’re out to prove we deserve to be where we were last year and further.”

For the players, knocking off Wakefield from the undefeated ranks provided some closure.

“Leaving the game last year, it felt like there was an open page and we felt like we needed to close that,” Reed Proctor said. “This game was so much more satisfying. We finished it how we needed to finish it.”

“This year, coming back with a lot of our team, we feel this is our chance and our year. It was kind of vengeance, but also just proving what we can do,” Carol Seigler added.

Sydney Russell, Margaret Anne Warner, Addie Camak and E.J. Fuller combined to score 18 of Broughton’s 19 goals. Leaha Renee Burgess also dished out three assists.

For Wakefield, Hanna Anderson (3), Brooke Leithead (2), Jenna Chitla (1) and Meredith Mann (1) scored.

