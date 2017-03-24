Sanderson capitalizes on Enloe miscues for softball triumph

0:40 Mia Davidson hits 43rd career home run Pause

1:19 4 downs with Rosewood QB Cameron Helt

0:41 UNC fans cheer team as it departs Peabody Hotel

1:37 NC House Speaker Moore on HB2: 'We have not folded'

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

2:12 Sen. Tillis open to removing VA benefits from Marines involved in Facebook photo incident

1:08 Globetrotters star Zeus McClurkin nails epic trick shots at PNC Arena

1:28 The meet cute of Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker is only the beginning

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong'