Millbrook girls lacrosse beats Leesville Road

Millbrook's Natalie Brooks (16) controls the ball while defended by Leesville Road's Emma Caufield (15). The Leesville Road pride took on the Millbrook Wildcats in a CAP-8 regular season lacrosse game in Raleigh, N.C. on March 24, 2017. Millbrook wins 16-4.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Steven Worthy's photo gallery of the The Leesville Road Pride taking on the Millbrook Wildcats in a Cap-8 regular season lacrosse game in Raleigh, N.C. on March 24, 2017. Millbrook wins 16-4.
Leesville Road's Katie Williams (13) and Millbrook's Abigale Hughes (16) battle for control do the loose ball after the face-off. The Leesville Road pride took on the Millbrook Wildcats in a CAP-8 regular season lacrosse game in Raleigh, N.C. on March 24, 2017. Millbrook wins 16-4.
Leesville Road coach Karah Fegeley gives direction to her team during halftime. The Leesville Road pride took on the Millbrook Wildcats in a CAP-8 regular season lacrosse game in Raleigh, N.C. on March 24, 2017. Millbrook wins 16-4.
Millbrook's Livy Luckinbill (14) congratulates teammate Elyssa Holman (37) after her scored goal. The Leesville Road pride took on the Millbrook Wildcats in a CAP-8 regular season lacrosse game in Raleigh, N.C. on March 24, 2017. Millbrook wins 16-4.
Leesville Road's Rachel McIrvine (2) controls the ball while followed by Millbrook's Sydney Sterling (19) and Rachel Stone (36). The Leesville Road pride took on the Millbrook Wildcats in a CAP-8 regular season lacrosse game in Raleigh, N.C. on March 24, 2017. Millbrook wins 16-4.
Millbrook's Livy Luckinbill (14) controls the ball while defended by Leesville Road's Chandler Boneham (21). during the first half. The Leesville Road pride took on the Millbrook Wildcats in a CAP-8 regular season lacrosse game in Raleigh, N.C. on March 24, 2017. Millbrook wins 16-4.
Millbrook head coach Matthew Cope gives direction to his players during halftime. The Leesville Road pride took on the Millbrook Wildcats in a CAP-8 regular season lacrosse game in Raleigh, N.C. on March 24, 2017. Millbrook wins 16-4.
Millbrook's Taylor Tippins (3), Leesville Road's Ashley Austin (4) and Emma Caufield (15) battle for control of the ball. The Leesville Road pride took on the Millbrook Wildcats in a CAP-8 regular season lacrosse game in Raleigh, N.C. on March 24, 2017. Millbrook wins 16-4.
Leesville Road's Tori Ellsworth (11) controls the ball while defended by Millbrook's Elyssa Holman (37) during the first half. The Leesville Road pride took on the Millbrook Wildcats in a CAP-8 regular season lacrosse game in Raleigh, N.C. on March 24, 2017. Millbrook wins 16-4.
Leesville Road's Racel McIrvine (2) contends with Millbrook's Adriyan Upchurch (25) and Dana Florian (23) for possession of the loose ball. The Leesville Road pride took on the Millbrook Wildcats in a CAP-8 regular season lacrosse game in Raleigh, N.C. on March 24, 2017. Millbrook wins 16-4.
Leesville Road's Abby Shearer (3) controls the ball while defended by Millbrook's Elyssa Holman (37). The Leesville Road pride took on the Millbrook Wildcats in a CAP-8 regular season lacrosse game in Raleigh, N.C. on March 24, 2017. Millbrook wins 16-4.
