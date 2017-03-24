High School Sports

March 24, 2017 11:10 PM

Millbrook girls lacrosse beats Leesville Road

By MIKE POTTER

Correspondent

RALEIGH

It was nip-and-tuck for much of the first half, but in the second Millbrook established its dominance again.

Livy Luckenbill led the way with four goals and an assist performance Friday night as the Wildcats scored the last nine goals of the game to beat Leesville Road 16-4 in Cap-8 Conference girls lacrosse at Hamilton Stadium.

The win, the Wildcats’ fourth in their last five games, improved the visitors to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in conference action while Leesville Road fell to 1-5 and 0-2.

Natalie Brooks added three goals for Millbrook, which has won all eight meetings in the series, while Dana Florian added two goals and two assists. Bayley Olson had two goals for the winners while Emily Petersen had a goal and two assists.

The score was tied at 3-3 before Brooks put the Wildcats ahead to stay on an unassisted goal with 11:38 left in the first half. Sterling and Elyssa Holman added Millbrook goals later in the period to make it 6-3 at the break.

Abby Shearer led Leesville with a pair of goals.

Pride goalie Maria Schelfe had eight saves, while Millbrook’s Gracie Evans needed only one to get the win.

The Wildcats host Broughton on Tuesday. The Pride’s next game is on Tuesday at Sanderson.

