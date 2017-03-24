Holly Springs boys lacrosse rolls by Apex Friendship

0:40 Mia Davidson hits 43rd career home run Pause

1:40 Payton Wilson holds on for 3A 220 wrestling title

0:41 UNC fans cheer team as it departs Peabody Hotel

2:12 Sen. Tillis open to removing VA benefits from Marines involved in Facebook photo incident

2:10 UNC's Maye: It is not about the numbers for me, it is about winning

1:08 Globetrotters star Zeus McClurkin nails epic trick shots at PNC Arena

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

6:59 UNC's Roy Williams on Luke Maye's strong play in Butler win

1:37 NC House Speaker Moore on HB2: 'We have not folded'