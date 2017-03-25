High School Sports

March 25, 2017 12:20 AM

Western Harnett softball cruises by Smithfield-Selma

By Tom Shanahan

Correspondent

SMITHFIELD

Western Harnett freshman pitcher Raynee Reddington flirted with a no-hitter and then a shutout before the Eagles settled for a 17-1 victory over Smithfield-Selma Friday afternoon on the Spartans’ field.

“We knew last year she was coming up from the middle school,” said Western Harnett coach Bobby Matthews Jr. “We’re relying heavily on Raynee on the mound. We just have to keep practicing hard and getting better.”

Reddington finished with four strikeouts in five innings before the game was called due to the mercy rule.

In the bottom of the fifth, Smithfield-Selma senior Daley Baker broke up the no-hitter with a one-out single to right field. Two infield singles by Sam Davis and Emily Brown moved Baker to third. She came home on a fielder’s choice ground ball to shortstop.

Western Harnett was led at the plate by sophomore Madison Farmer and junior Cassidie Edwards. Farmer was 3-of-4 with two RBIs and Edwards 2-of-4 with three RBIs.

The Eagles broke open the game with 10 runs on eight singles in the top of the fifth. Shelby Duty knocked in two of the runs with a single.

The Eagles picked up their first Two Rivers 3A Conference victory to even their league mark at 1-1 and improved to 4-5 overall. Smithfield-Selma’s young team dropped to 3-8 and 0-2.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mia Davidson breaks NCHSAA home run record

View more video

Sports Videos