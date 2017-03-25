Western Harnett softball cruises by Smithfield-Selma

Western Harnett's Cassidie Edwards (9) takes a lead off first base as Smithfield-Selma's Daley Baker (18) covers the bag. Coverage from the prep softball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Western Harnett Eagles played in Smithfield, N.C. on Friday, March 24, 2017. Western Harnett defeated Smithfield-Selma 17-1 in 5 innings.
Dean Strickland
Western Harnett's Raynee Reddington (7) tries to reach first but Smithfield-Selma first baseman Daley Baker (18) is able to make the put out. Coverage from the prep softball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Western Harnett Eagles played in Smithfield, N.C. on Friday, March 24, 2017. Western Harnett defeated Smithfield-Selma 17-1 in 5 innings.
Smithfield-Selma's Hailey Creech (1) winds up to deliver a pitch to a Western Harnett batter. Coverage from the prep softball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Western Harnett Eagles played in Smithfield, N.C. on Friday, March 24, 2017. Western Harnett defeated Smithfield-Selma 17-1 in 5 innings.
Smithfield-Selma's Daley Baker (18) gets a hit in the bottom of the 5th inning as the Spartans try to rally. Coverage from the prep softball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Western Harnett Eagles played in Smithfield, N.C. on Friday, March 24, 2017. Western Harnett defeated Smithfield-Selma 17-1 in 5 innings.
Smithfield-Selma shortstop Lillie Canady (4) waits for the throw from the catcher as Shelby Duty (14) steals second base. Coverage from the prep softball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Western Harnett Eagles played in Smithfield, N.C. on Friday, March 24, 2017. Western Harnett defeated Smithfield-Selma 17-1 in 5 innings.
Smithfield-Selma starting pitcher Hailey Creech (8) winds up to deliver a pitch to to a Western Harnett batter. Coverage from the prep softball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Western Harnett Eagles played in Smithfield, N.C. on Friday, March 24, 2017. Western Harnett defeated Smithfield-Selma 17-1 in 5 innings.
Smithfield-Selma third baseman Madelyn Daniels (12) looks Western Harnett's Shelby Duty back to base after snagging a line drive to put out the batter. Coverage from the prep softball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Western Harnett Eagles played in Smithfield, N.C. on Friday, March 24, 2017. Western Harnett defeated Smithfield-Selma 17-1 in 5 innings.
Western Harnett's Tatiana Muniz (1) reaches third base as the throw from left field comes in to Smithfield-Selma's Madelyn Daniels (12). Coverage from the prep softball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Western Harnett Eagles played in Smithfield, N.C. on Friday, March 24, 2017. Western Harnett defeated Smithfield-Selma 17-1 in 5 innings.
Smithfield-Selma coach T.J. Tamer talks with his players during a break in the action. Coverage from the prep softball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Western Harnett Eagles played in Smithfield, N.C. on Friday, March 24, 2017. Western Harnett defeated Smithfield-Selma 17-1 in 5 innings.
Western Harnett coach Bobby Matthews Jr. huddles with his player after their victory over the Spartans. Coverage from the prep softball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Western Harnett Eagles played in Smithfield, N.C. on Friday, March 24, 2017. Western Harnett defeated Smithfield-Selma 17-1 in 5 innings.
Western Harnett's Summer Daniels (1) scores in the first inning to put the Eagles ahead for good. Coverage from the prep softball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Western Harnett Eagles played in Smithfield, N.C. on Friday, March 24, 2017. Western Harnett defeated Smithfield-Selma 17-1 in 5 innings.
Western Harnett's Raynee Reddington (7) delivers a pitch to a Spartan batter. Coverage from the prep softball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Western Harnett Eagles played in Smithfield, N.C. on Friday, March 24, 2017. Western Harnett defeated Smithfield-Selma 17-1 in 5 innings.
Smithfield-Selma's Emily Brown (13) reaches for a Western Harnett hit to left field. Coverage from the prep softball game between the Smithfield-Selma Spartans and the Western Harnett Eagles played in Smithfield, N.C. on Friday, March 24, 2017. Western Harnett defeated Smithfield-Selma 17-1 in 5 innings.
