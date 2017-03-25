East Wake baseball beats Garner in extra innings, splits season series

East Wake's Justin Torres (21) throws to first as Garner's Nolan McLean (11) goes to break up the throw during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Photojournalist Johnny Johnson's edit during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
East Wake's Alex Hocutt (9) runs to third during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
Garner's Jackson Mitchell (4) and Noah Giroux (12) collide during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
Garner's Wellington Guzman (24) walks back to third base during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
Garner coach Derik Goffena talks to Garrett Capaforte (18) during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
East Wake coach Tony Piercy talks to East Wake's Josh Powell (13) during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
East Wake's Peyton Creech (18) looks to his coach during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
Garner's Noah Gallogly (20) just does get the out at first with East Wake's Alex Hocutt (9) crossing the bag during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
East Wake coach Tony Piercy wants to chat with the ump during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
Garner's Garrett Capaforte (18) hits the strike zone during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
Garner's Noah Giroux (12) takes a swing during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
East Wake's Will Davis (14) throws a fastball during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
East Wake's Chris Goedgedrag (1) gets caught in a rundown with Garner's Tyler Gillespy (3) during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
Garner's Malik Stephens (6) drives the ball for a bunt during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
Garner's Noah Gallogly (20) drives in a run during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
Garner's Noah Gallogly (20) drives the ball during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
Garner's Nolan McLean (11) throws to the strike zone during the Garner Trojans high school baseball game with the East Wake Warriors high school , March 24, 2017, in Wendell, N.C. East Wake won the game 6-5.
