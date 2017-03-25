High School Sports

East Wake baseball beats Garner in extra innings, splits season series

By Tom Shanahan

Correspondent

WENDELL

East Wake’s baseball team bounced back from a mercy-run run loss to defeat Garner 6-5 in nine innings on Friday night at home. It was just three days earlier the Warriors suffered a 15-0 trouncing at Garner’s field.

East Wake senior Peyton Creech said the players gathered for a team meeting following the loss in Greater Neuse River Conference play.

“We said we’re never going to lose a game like that again,” said Creech. “We poured our emotions out. We said we’re going to fight for our brothers and do whatever it takes to win a game.”

Creech banged out a one-out triple to the right field in the bottom of the fifth of a 4-4 tie, but he was stranded. It turned out the left-handed hitting senior outfielder’s big hit was a bunt that rolled only about 10 feet up the third-base line in the bottom of the ninth.

It was positioned just out of reach of the third baseman and the pitcher to allow enough time for Justin Torres to score from third base as he easily beat the throw.

Torres led off the inning and was hit by a pitch. He advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Jake Murray and to the third on a throwing error. Creech, batting cleanup, was the next batter up with his game-winning bunt.

Garner was led by a 350-foot solo home run in the top of the first inning by freshman catcher Nolan McLean.

East Wake improved to 4-6 overall and 2-2 in conference play. Garner suffered its first loss as the Trojans fell to 5-3 and 3-1.

