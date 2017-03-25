Apex girls lacrosse bests Middle Creek in unbeaten showdown

Apex took sole possession atop the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference girls lacrosse standings, besting Middle Creek 15-11 in the battle of undefeated squads Friday night.
The Cougars (7-0, 7-0) never trailed through the entirety of the night, but had to hold of a resilient Middle Creek (7-1. 6-1) run in the closing minutes of the second half to secure the win. Tess Meurling’s goal with 48 seconds was the effective nail in the Mustangs’ coffin.
Meurling and Ellie Bromley combined for 13 goals. Tess Rodgers had two goals and Emily Beckerman dished out three assists.
“Tess Meurling and Ellie Bromley are getting everybody better – sometimes others score, sometimes they don’t – because they’re just leaders by how they play, they have phenomenal personalities are always happy,” Apex coach Mike Bagnasco said. “We were missing leadership and they’re providing that.”
