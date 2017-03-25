Cary tops Fuquay-Varina boys lacrosse in overtime thriller

An overtime goal was the difference as Cary defeated the Fuquay-Varina 10-9 in a thrilling matchup of winless Southwest Wake Athletic Conference boys lacrosse teams.
Junior Tanner Orr scored 14 seconds into the overtime period to give the Imps the victory.
The match was closely contested throughout with no team leading by more than three points. Two goals by Cary junior Philip Blackley and two goals by Fuquay’s Quinn Rundgren in the first half contributed to the 5-5 halftime score.
The rest of the game was dictated by runs. Fuquay (0-7, 0-7) scored three unanswered goals to begin the third. Rundgren tallied his third goal of the match, junior Max Quinn scored, and then Rundgren scored his fourth and final goal to give the Bengals an 8-5 lead.
Just as things were starting to get away from the Imps (2-8, 1-7), Blackley struck again with 17 seconds left in the third period to cut the lead down to two.
Going into the fourth still down 8-6, Cary went on a run of its own scoring two early in the fourth. Orr scored two minutes in and Blackley followed up with his fourth goal of the match to tie it at 8-8 with 8 minutes remaining.
Fuquay senior Jakob Shields broke the tie with 5:34 remaining but Cary senior Harper Cole provided the equalizer with just 1:23 left in the final period to send the game into overtime tied 9-9.
The Imps began overtime with the ball and after a few passes around the perimeter of the goal, Cary senior Gregory Wycoff swung a pass inside to Orr who charged and netted the clinching goal from point blank range.
