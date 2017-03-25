High School Sports

Voyager Academy downs Oxford Prep baseball

By Bonitta Best

DURHAM

Voyager Academy won its third straight game with a 9-2 nonconference win over Oxford Prep in Saturday baseball action. The loss ended the Griffins’ five-game win streak.

The Vikings jumped on Oxford Prep in the first inning with three runs, but the Griffins got on the scoreboard at the top of the third when Luke Overby singled and was sent to third by Ben Hester’s single. Overby then stole home on a throwing error.

But any potential rally by Oxford was thwarted in the bottom of the fourth.

Voyager third baseman Christian Rasberry walked and was bunted over to second base by Lance Annis who beat out the ball for a single. After Michael Jones popped up for an out, second baseman Kamayu Neighbors nailed one to centerfield for a two-run double. Neighbors was then sent home by Chase Sykes’ single to make it 6-1.

Oxford scored again at the top of the fifth, but the Vikings put the game out of reach with three runs in the sixth, capped by a two-run home run by first baseman Aaron Beasley.

“I saw a low, slow pitch, pulled back, got a line shot and it just happened to go over (the fence),” Beasley said.

Sykes, who took over on the mound in the bottom of the fifth, dug himself a hole at the top of the seventh by loading the bases with no outs. But he struck out the next two batters and got a grounder to end the game.

“We screwed up some things today, and I still wasn’t real pleased with our hitting, but we were aggressive on the bases and we make things happen,” Voyager coach Pete Shankle said. “Sometimes they happened wrong, but overall we’ve got to work on our pitching still.”

