Voyager Academy downs Oxford Prep baseball

Voyager's first baseman, Aaron Beasley (18) catches the ball against a return slide from Ben Hester (15) of Oxford Prep. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the baseball game between the Oxford Prep Griffins and the Voyager Academy Vikings that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Kamayu Neighbors, left, of Voyager catches the ball at second base against a slide from Timari Perry (1) of Oxford Prep. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Chase Sykes (2) of Voyager steps on to the first base against Seth Abbott (8) of Oxford Prep. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Brenton Fisher (7) of Voyager throws a pitch for the Vikings. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Asa Thomas (2) of Oxford Prep throws a pitch for the Griffins. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Kamayu Neighbors, left, of Voyager covers the second base against a slide from Jonathon Cole (10) of Oxford Prep. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Kamayu Neighbors (6) of Voyager is congratulated by his teammate Ethan Blevins (9) after scoring for the Vikings. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Ryan Allen, center, head coach of Oxford Prep speaks to Asa Thomas, left, and Jonathon Cole, right, at the mound. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Chase Sykes, left, of Voyager is tagged out at the third base by Ben Hester, right, of Oxford Prep. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Michael Jones (22) of Voyager throws a pitch for the Vikings. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Ben Hester, left, of Oxford Prep slides to the second base against Kamayu Neighbors, right, of Voyager. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Pete Shankle, right, head coach of Voyager walks off the mound after starting his new pitcher, Chase Sykes (2). The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Aaron Beasley, right, of Voyager hits a two-run home run in the 6th inning in front of Oxford Prep's catcher Jonathon Cole, left. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Aaron Beasley (18) of Voyager is congratulated by his coach Pete Shankle, left, after hitting a home run in the 6th inning. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Aaron Beasley, second from left, of Voyager celebrates with his teammate Ethan Blevins (9) after hitting a home run in the 6th inning. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Ethan Blevins, right, of Voyager celebrates with his teammates after hitting a triple in the 6th inning. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Jacob Glazer (4) of Voyager slides to home base and scores against Shawn Matthews, right, of Oxford Prep. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Pete Shankle, center, head coach of Voyager talks to his team at the end of the game. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
Ryan Allen, center, head coach of Oxford Prep talks to his team at the end of the game. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Oxford Prep Griffins in a baseball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, March 25 2017. Voyager Academy won 9-2.
