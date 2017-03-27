West Johnston’s Nadia Blevins keeps softball team energized

West Johnston senior leadoff batter Nadia Blevins makes things happen for the Wildcats’ softball team – at the plate and on the bases.
The speedster is a slap hitter, spraying the ball around or through the infield to get on base. Once on first, she is off and running.
It’s not uncommon for Blevins to single and move all the way around the bases without a teammate making contact with the ball. On March 8 against rival Cleveland, she stole second and third and came home on a passed ball.
“As the first person in the lineup, my job is to get on base, so whether I hit it or bunt it, I know I have to get on, so I just hustle down the line as hard as I can,” Blevins said. “Over the years I have gotten smarter at base running ... I love it (stealing bases). It’s my favorite part about hitting.”
Blevins, a senior, primes the Wildcats’ offense with her bat and her base running. West Johnston is 8-2 overall and tied for second in the Greater Neuse River Conference at 3-1.
“We know if she can get on first, she will probably score,” coach Laura Jefferson said. “It’s no secret. We try to get Nadia on and if she does she’s got to score because she is so fast. She can do it all. Her leadership is amazing.”
Jefferson said Blevins is a true catalyst not only with her talent but her effort.
“She could come out here and halfway do her thing and still be one of the better ones,” Jefferson said. “But she always tries her hardest and does the best she can do, which is pretty awesome.”
Blevins also makes things happen in the dugout.
“We’ve always been a successful team and sometimes we get lazy and don’t want to cheer,” Blevins said. “I make up cheers and try to keep everybody going.”
