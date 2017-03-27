Six things we’ve learned so far this spring

We’re a month into the high school spring sports season, the busiest time of the athletic calendar with baseball, softball, girls soccer, track and field, boys and girls lacrosse, boys tennis and boys golf all in action.
Here are six things we’ve learned thus far, with regards to state championship hopes.
1. Broughton boys golf is deadset on a state title.
In every state tournament the Capitals have entered, they’ve either won or finished second to a private school that they won’t have to face in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A championships.
2. Green Hope’s Wells Fargo Cup lead is almost insurmountable.
Green Hope leads the 4A state Wells Fargo Cup standings by a whopping 172.5 points over Cardinal Gibbons. In order to lose that lead, the Falcons would probably have to fail to finish top-eight (state quarterfinals in bracketed playoffs) in all nine sports and Gibbons would have to win at least three state championships. Leesville Road is fifth, Broughton 10th and Pinecrest and Southeast Raleigh tied for 11th.
Carrboro is just 10 points behind Lake Norman Charter in 2A. N.C. School of Science and Math is third and Durham School of the Arts is 10th. In 3A, Chapel Hill is third and Orange is 15th.
3. Middle Creek poses the biggest challenge to Cardinal Gibbons boys lacrosse.
The Mustangs are for real after defeating Green Hope 19-5 and Apex 16-7 last week. Gibbons hasn’t lost to an in-state team in seasons and won at Wilmington’s Hoggard High last week. This looks like a potential playoff showdown, but it’s not out of the question that another Triangle team can get hot at the end of the year. Lacrosse is gaining in parity as we’re seeing a few upsets that don’t follow the transitive property.
4. A trio of girls lacrosse teams have emerged.
Defending champ Cardinal Gibbons has ran through its schedule, but Apex and Broughton have looked strong as well. Broughton’s 19-7 win at Wakefield on Thursday cemented their status as the team to beat in the Cap-8/Greater Neuse River 4A, while Apex did the same thing in the Southwest Wake 4A with a 15-11 win over Middle Creek on Friday.
5. Wake County leads the way in tennis.
Enloe, Raleigh Charter, Cardinal Gibbons and Green Hope are leading their respective conferences in boys tennis.
Enloe, Raleigh Charter and Green Hope are undefeated while Gibbons’ only losses are to Raleigh Charter and Greensboro’s Grimsley High.
While Raleigh Charter can three-peat the 1A title this spring, the other three will compete for the 4A crown.
6. Hillside’s girls track and field team looks strong.
Hillside’s Alysia Johnson is the only area athlete to lead the state in two events: the girls 100- and 200-meter dashes. Fellow Hornets Jessica Wright (300 hurdles) and Kayla Beasley (shot put) also lead.
Also tops in the state on the girls’ side are: Southeast Raleigh’s 4-by-100 relay, Northwood’s Tessa Sheets (pole vault) and Wakefield’s Veronica Fraley (discus).
Broughton’s Andrew Brooks (800-meter dash), Cary’s Elijah Knight (300 hurdles), Panther Creek’s J. Johnson (long jump), Cary’s 4-by-400 relay and Broughton’s 4-by-800 relay lead the way in boys track and field.
