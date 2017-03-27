PrepsNow Best of the Week: The top players from the first month of the spring

Each week, we’ll honor the top performances in baseball, softball, girls soccer and boys and girls lacrosse with a “PrepsNow Best of the Week” column.
In the season’s first edition, we look back to the first month of the high school sports season to honor those who have put up incredible numbers. Six athletes in each sport were selected.
BASEBALL
Justin Bullock, South Granville: Batting .514 with four homers and 22 RBIs; has 0.78 ERA.
Tucker Brown, South Granville: Batting .647 with eight RBIs.
Noah Campbell, Cardinal Gibbons: Batting .625 with one homer and 11 RBIs.
Chris Crabtree, Riverside: Batting .667 with one homer and nine RBIs.
Camden Munise, Holly Springs: 3-1 overall with a 0.32 ERA.
Dylan Radford, North Johnston: 3-0 overall with a 0.00 ERA.
SOFTBALL
Hailee Cutts, J.F. Webb: Batting .808 (21 of 26) with six homers and 23 RBIs.
Arianna Fuller-Bell, Louisburg: Batting .750 (18 of 24) with three home runs; has a 0.62 ERA.
Jessica Little, Rocky Mount: Batting .762 (16 of 21) with three home runs.
Vianna Rodriguez, Panther Creek: Batting .629 with nine doubles and two home runs.
Whitney Sanford, Lee County: 8-0 overall with a 0.28 ERA and 107 strikeouts.
Carson Shaner, Northwood: Batting .621 with five home runs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Laurynn Ansted, Southern Lee: 26 goals, 1 assist.
Kaitlyn Bouck, Wakefield: Leads area with 12 assists.
Linzi Long, Nash Central: 17 goals, 7 assists.
Isabel Pearce, Woods Charter: 23 goals, 4 assists.
Robin Pollard, West Johnston: 25 goals, 8 assists.
Haleigh Stackpole, Overhills: 32 goals, 10 assists (seven games).
BOYS LACROSSE
Tanner Althoff, Northwood: 19 goals, 21 assists.
Owen Caputo, Middle Creek: 25 goals, 23 assists.
Jared Halverson, Jordan: 36 goals, 16 assists.
Alec Lademann, Millbrook: 20 goals, 25 assists.
Van Parker, Broughton: 39 goals, 13 assists.
Tyler Thompson, Jordan: Won 73.6 percent of faceoffs; 66 groundballs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ellie Bromley, Apex: 39 goals, six assists.
Addie Camak, Broughton: 21 goals, 22 assists.
Sam Caputo, Middle Creek: 29 goals, 15 assists.
Tess Muerling, Apex: 44 goals, eight assists.
Samantha Volz, Holly Springs: 38 goals, seven assists.
Shannon Wulff, Chapel Hill: 22 goals, eight assists.
