High School Sports

March 27, 2017 11:49 PM

Athens Drive softball upsets Cardinal Gibbons

From staff reports

Athens Drive’s softball team picked up its second win of the season in a 6-4 home victory on Monday against Cardinal Gibbons.

Senior Abigail Bennett struck out 11 batters and got the win for the Jaguars (2-10, 0-6 Southwest Wake 4A). Athens took advantage of three Cardinal Gibbons (6-7, 6-1 PAC-6 4A) errors.

Melanie Darges hit a three-run homer for the Jags while Bianca Van Dyk and Carolyn Berg added one RBI each. Darges’ home run came as part of a four-run bottom of the fifth to take the lead back after Gibbons scored all four of its runs in the top of the first.

Gibbons had seven hits. Its runs were driven in by Clare Zureich (two) and Elizabeth Eichen (one). Pitcher Sarah Austin struck out seven in the loss.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mia Davidson breaks NCHSAA home run record

View more video

Sports Videos