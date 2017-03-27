Athens Drive softball upsets Cardinal Gibbons

Athens Drive's Bianca Van Dyk ( 7) scoops up the ball during the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school softball game with the Athens Drive Jaguars high school , March 27, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Athens Drive won the game 6-4.
Photojournalist Johnny Johnson's edit during the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school softball game with the Athens Drive Jaguars high school , March 27, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Athens Drive won the game 6-4.
Athens Drive's Abigail Bennett (10) hits the strike zone during the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school softball game with the Athens Drive Jaguars high school , March 27, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Athens Drive won the game 6-4.
Cardinal Gibbon's Alexandra Mills (11) hits home before Athens Drive's Abigail Bennett (10) recieves the ball during the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school softball game with the Athens Drive Jaguars high school , March 27, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Athens Drive won the game 6-4.
Athens Drive's Abigail Bennett (10) delivers during the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school softball game with the Athens Drive Jaguars high school , March 27, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Athens Drive won the game 6-4.
Athens Drive's Carolyn Berg (12) keeps her eye on the ball during the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school softball game with the Athens Drive Jaguars high school , March 27, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Athens Drive won the game 6-4.
Cardinal Gibbons’ Elizabeth Eichen (18) gets the out and looks to second as Athens Drive's Carleigh Hiscock ( 5) slides into third during the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school softball game with the Athens Drive Jaguars high school , March 27, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Athens Drive won the game 6-4.
Cardinal Gibbons’ Sarah Austin (4) winds up during the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school softball game with the Athens Drive Jaguars high school , March 27, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Athens Drive won the game 6-4.
Cardinal Gibbons’ Alexandra Mills (11) hits home before Athens Drive's Abigail Bennett (10) recieves the ball during the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school softball game with the Athens Drive Jaguars high school , March 27, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Athens Drive won the game 6-4.
Cardinal Gibbons’ Elizabeth Eichen (18)1 during the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school softball game with the Athens Drive Jaguars high school , March 27, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Athens Drive won the game 6-4.
Cardinal Gibbons coach And Faircloth looks on during the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school softball game with the Athens Drive Jaguars high school , March 27, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Athens Drive won the game 6-4.
Athens Drive's Cierra Santoriello (13) throws to Melanie Darges (11) as Cardinal Gibbons’ Jocelyn Shell (3) reaches for thrid during the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school softball game with the Athens Drive Jaguars high school , March 27, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Athens Drive won the game 6-4.
Athens Drive's Carolyn Berg (12) waits for the signal during the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school softball game with the Athens Drive Jaguars high school , March 27, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Athens Drive won the game 6-4.
Cardinal Gibbons’ Elizabeth Eichen (18) throws to second during the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school softball game with the Athens Drive Jaguars high school , March 27, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Athens Drive won the game 6-4.
Athens Drive's Cierra Santoriello (13) dives for the ball during the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school softball game with the Athens Drive Jaguars high school , March 27, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Athens Drive won the game 6-4.
