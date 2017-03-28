High School Sports

March 28, 2017 12:05 AM

Wake Forest softball tops Millbrook

By Tom Shanahan

Correspondent

RALEIGH

Wake Forest and Millbrook feature green softball teams that have started the spring strongly considering the amount of inexperience forced to replace a pair of strong senior classes.

Naturally, young teams make mistakes at some point, and it was Millbrook errors that Wake Forest capitalized on to break a tie for second place with the Wildcats in the Cap-8 Conference standings.

The Cougars turned an error and a misplayed ball into six-run third inning for a 7-5 victory Monday afternoon at Millbrook’s field.

“In our conference we have to show up every game like it’s the conference championship,” Wake Forest coach Brittany Owens said. “We have a lot of new faces, but we had a lot of sophomores that got some playing time last years.”

The Cougars’ six-run third inning included a two-run double by sophomore Amber Saunders and a two-run home run by junior Summer Harvey.

Wake Forest (6-4, 4-1) remained one game behind No. 12-ranked Heritage (10-1, 5-0), while Millbrook (4-6, 3-2) fell two games back.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mia Davidson breaks NCHSAA home run record

View more video

Sports Videos