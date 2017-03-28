Holly Springs boys lacrosse confident even when falling behind

The Holly Springs boys lacrosse coach Doug Greenberg knows his team can climb out of any hole when the Golden Hawks find themselves trailing in a game.
“It goes to back to being patient. We’ve got a great group of captains, coaching everybody from the inside-out; making sure everybody did their job, and not doing too much,” Greenberg said.
Holly Springs is a very experienced team. With 18 seniors, five in the starting lineup, the team can get back into games with players who have been there before and know what it takes to win games.
“We’ve been in those positions before where teams come out hot and we’re coming out slow,” said senior Thomas Farlow. “We know we can come back. It’s not that big of a deal at all – we’ll get it back.”
Senior Cameron Roberts attests that the chemistry the group has developed is part of their recent success. Midway through its conference schedule Holly Springs is 4-4 overall and in the Southwest Wake 4A.
“We’ve been playing together a long time,” said Roberts. “We’ve built chemistry; we work together every day to get the reps and chemistry down, so when we come out to the game, we can put up the goals like we did (against Apex Friendship on March 24).”
Fellow senior captain Caleb Ferguson echoed the chemistry the team has developed as they look to continue to stay hot during the next stretch of tough conference foes coming up.
“We’ve got a good of seniors on this team,” said Ferguson, who will be attending Air Force next year. “It’s not just the seniors, it’s everybody (that’s going to dictate how the season goes). On the field though, it’s everybody participating and playing as a team.”
