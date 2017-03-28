Wakefield girls soccer staying true to style of play

The Wakefield girls soccer offense has stayed hot all season, and the Wolverines are off to an undefeated start.
Wakefield (8-0, 3-0 Cap-8 4A) has scored 32 goals and only allowed six. Coach C.J. Komons says possession has kept his team ahead of the curve thus far.
“The first thing we talk about is keeping the ball and not letting the other team have it, which means more opportunities for us. We stress that on a day-to-day basis. It’s very important,” Komons said. “We talk about it pregame, postgame, and after practice. That’s what we thrive to do.”
Wakefield is led by North Carolina recruit Tori Hansen (10 goals), a sophomore who has played for the U.S. U15 team. Classmate Kaitlyn Bouck has 14 assists to lead the Triangle.
Komons and his Wolverines will try to continue their success as the conference season heats up. Wakefield visits Heritage on Wednesday and could potentially have a showdown against fellow undefeated Cap-8 foe Leesville Road at home on Monday.
The key for his team, Komons said, is to focus on how they play and the goals will continue to follow.
“Obviously I love to win and like to score goals, but i was more pleased with the way we played,” said Komons after a 4-0 win over Sanderson on March 15. In that game, the Wolverines had 28 shots and 15 on goal, compared to seven shots by Sanderson. Wakefield keeper Rachael Hennenkamp only needed to make three saves.
“I think we possessed the ball very well; we kept the ball away from them the majority of the game, and I think that’s what was the difference tonight. Yes, we scored four goals, but I was more pleased with the way they played.”
