Heritage holds off Enloe girls lacrosse

Heritage's Sydney Garff (14) looks to score against a hoist of Enloe's players during the Heritage Huskies high school lacrosse game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Heritage won 15-11.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Photojournalist Johnny Johnson's edit during the Heritage Huskies high school lacrosse game with the Enloe Eagles on March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Heritage won 15-11.
Heritage's Makenna Potwin (17) wins the face off with Enloe's Gabi Tran (3) during the Heritage Huskies high school lacrosse game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Heritage won 15-11.
Heritage's Jessica Beach (9) cuts to open field during the Heritage Huskies high school lacrosse game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Heritage won 15-11.
Heritage's Sydney Garff (14) looks for the goal as Enloe's Cheyne Hoke (7) defends during the Heritage Huskies high school lacrosse game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Heritage won 15-11.
Heritage's Jessica Beach (9) is defended by Enloe's Alyssa Rorie (14) during the Heritage Huskies high school lacrosse game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Heritage won 15-11.
Enloe's Gabi Tran (3) looks goalward as Heritage's Susann Rivera (2) defends during the Heritage Huskies high school lacrosse game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Heritage won 15-11.
Heritage's Madison Bradley (11) makes a hard move to the goal as Enloe's Alex Almasy (11) defends during the Heritage Huskies high school lacrosse game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Heritage won 15-11.
Enloe's Abby Stauffer (6) runs the field as Heritage's Caitlin Beckett (23) defends during the Heritage Huskies high school lacrosse game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Heritage won 15-11.
Enloe's Alex Almasy (11) drives towards the goal as Heritage's Makenna Potwin (17) defends during the Heritage Huskies high school lacrosse game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Heritage won 15-11.
Enloe's Alex Almasy (11) lines up for the shot during the Heritage Huskies high school lacrosse game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Heritage won 15-11.
Heritage's Makenna Potwin (17) lines up the shot during the Heritage Huskies high school lacrosse game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Heritage won 15-11.
