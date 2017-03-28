High School Sports

Heritage holds off Enloe girls lacrosse

By MIKE MANGAN

Correspondent

RALEIGH

Heritage started off fast, then withstood a spirited comeback bid by host Enloe for a 15-11 victory in a Cap-8 Conference girls lacrosse match on Tuesday.

Caroline Savage and Madison Bradley each had six goals for Heritage (6-3, 4-3), which built an 8-1 lead early against an Enloe squad that played without a goalie with both Jennifer Lee and Morgan Sifinski missing Tuesday’s contest with injuries.

Gabi Tran had four goals and an assist, and Abby Stauffer added three goals for Enloe (4-5, 3-5).

Savage scored three goals during a seven-goal run that turned a 1-all tie into an 8-1 advantage for the Huskies with 7 minutes, 2 seconds remaining in the first half.

“We’re focusing on the fun of the game, the fundamentals, making each of us better with each step,” said Heritage assistant coach Michael Kline, husband of head coach Michelle. “We’re putting it together finally over these last few games.”

Enloe came back with three straight goals, the last of those by Stauffer with 24:45 to go in the second half, to draw within 8-4. After Heritage stretched the lead to 13-6 late in the second half, Enloe scored three straight goals again to get within 13-9 with 3:41 remaining, but the Eagles would get no closer.

