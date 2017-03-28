High School Sports

Green Hope girls lacrosse soars past Holly Springs

By Ian Pierno

CARY

Green Hope started fast and never looked back, soaring past Holly Springs 17-5 Tuesday night.

Meghan O’Hara led Green Hope with five goals and an assist. Alicia Brunetti added eight points, Rachel Argabright had a goal and three assists and Tricia Scott had four points.

The Golden Hawks (3-6, 2-5) struggled without Samantha Volz, their leading scorer who was out due to a red card. Olivia Flanagan scored three goals and also assisted both of Briana Petrusa’s goals.

The win moved the Falcons (7-2, 5-2) into a tie for third place in the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference standings with Panther Creek.

