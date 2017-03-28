Green Hope girls lacrosse soars past Holly Springs

Green Hope's Tricia Scott (7) controls the ball while defended by Holly Springs' Alexis Sluder (4) and Julianna Jaynes (8).The Green Hope Falcons took on the Holly Springs Hawks in lacrosse in Cary, N.C. on March 28, 2017. Green Hope wins 17-4.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Steven Worthy's photo gallery of the Green Hope Falcons and Holly Springs Hawks' lacrosse game in Cary, N.C. on March 28, 2017. Green Hope wins 17-4.
Green Hope's Meghan O'Mara (3) scores a goal past Holly Springs' Hannah Avey (35) during the second half. The Green Hope Falcons took on the Holly Springs Hawks in lacrosse in Cary, N.C. on March 28, 2017. Green Hope wins 17-4.
Holly Springs' Alexis Sluder (4) controls the ball while defended by Green Hope's Megan Kowae (22). The Green Hope Falcons took on the Holly Springs Hawks in lacrosse in Cary, N.C. on March 28, 2017. Green Hope wins 17-4.
Holly Springs' Alexis Sluder (4) and Green Hope's Alicia Brunetti (4) compete for the loose ball during the first half. The Green Hope Falcons took on the Holly Springs Hawks in lacrosse in Cary, N.C. on March 28, 2017. Green Hope wins 17-4.
Holly Springs' Kristen Burroughs (14) battles with Green Hope's Alicia Brunetti (4) for control of the ball. The Green Hope Falcons took on the Holly Springs Hawks in lacrosse in Cary, N.C. on March 28, 2017. Green Hope wins 17-4.
Holly Springs' Briana Petrusa (11) controls the ball while defended by Green Hope's Alicia Brunetti (4). The Green Hope Falcons took on the Holly Springs Hawks in lacrosse in Cary, N.C. on March 28, 2017. Green Hope wins 17-4.
Green Hope's Delaney Rpwe (16) controls the ball while defended by Holly Springs' Alexis Sluder (4). The Green Hope Falcons took on the Holly Springs Hawks in lacrosse in Cary, N.C. on March 28, 2017. Green Hope wins 17-4.
Green Hope's Rachel Argabright (21) congratulates teammate Megan Kowae (22) after her scored goal during the first ha;lf. The Green Hope Falcons took on the Holly Springs Hawks in lacrosse in Cary, N.C. on March 28, 2017. Green Hope wins 17-4.
Holly Springs' Haley Harbaugh (34) tries to control the loose ball ahead of Green Hope's Rachel Argabright (21). The Green Hope Falcons took on the Holly Springs Hawks in lacrosse in Cary, N.C. on March 28, 2017. Green Hope wins 17-4.
Green Hope's Delaney Rpwe (16) controls the ball while defended by Holly Springs' Alexis Sluder (4). The Green Hope Falcons took on the Holly Springs Hawks in lacrosse in Cary, N.C. on March 28, 2017. Green Hope wins 17-4.
Holly Springs head coach Terri Walsey addresses her team during halftime of their game against Green Hope. The Green Hope Falcons took on the Holly Springs Hawks in lacrosse in Cary, N.C. on March 28, 2017. Green Hope wins 17-4.
Green Hope head coach Bob Stanley addresses his team during halftime of their game against Holly Springs. The Green Hope Falcons took on the Holly Springs Hawks in lacrosse in Cary, N.C. on March 28, 2017. Green Hope wins 17-4.
