High School Sports

March 28, 2017 11:59 PM

Broughton baseball edges Enloe

By Tom Shanahan

Correspondent

RALEIGH

Forget that that Broughton and Enloe baseball teams are at the bottom of the Cap-8 standings with similar losing records in a conference topped by four teams in the N&O Top 25 rankings.

Instead, note that two schools with young rosters trying to build program under relatively new head coaches played a competitive game. That is a sign the programs are improving, if not yet ready to compete with the Cap-8 powers.

In their own battle, Broughton came away with a 5-3 victory over the Eagles Tuesday afternoon on Enloe’s field.

“It’s been a rough opening month to the season for us,” said first-year coach Jere Morton IV. “It’s good to get a win. These guys have been working hard. People may not see it, but I’m proud of these guys for working hard.”

It was Broughton’s first win as the Capitals improved to 1-9 overall and 1-5 in conference play. Enloe, under third-year coach Billy Ray Rutledge, dropped to 1-10 and 0-5.

Broughton capitalized on throwing errors to keep alive a two-run second inning and three-run fifth.

Senior center fielder Henry Sloan knocked in a run in the second with and single and one in the third with a double at the base of the right-field fence. Senior catcher Jim Wood connected for a two-run single in the third.

Enloe rallied with two runs in the fourth. Junior third baseman Chip Raynor singled and sophomore left fielder Parker Roy doubled. Raynor scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball and Roy on a single by junior catcher Harrison Lee.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mia Davidson breaks NCHSAA home run record

View more video

Sports Videos