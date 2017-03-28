Broughton baseball edges Enloe

Broughton's Henry Sloan (13) slides into third as Enloe's Jack Lowder (17) puts the tag on him during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Broughton's Joe Barrow (16) throws during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Broughton's Mathis Dean (7) waits on the ball during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Broughton's Tobin Petrie (9) rounds third during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Broughton's Warren Grady (11) rounds second during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Enloe's Parker Roy (29) takes a cut during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Enloe's Jimmy Cybrynski (12) concentrates on the strike zone during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Enloe's Logan McCollum (7) delivers during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Broughton's Henry Sloan (13) slides into third as Enloe's Jack Lowder (17) puts the tag on him during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Broughton's Xander Hamilton (24) takes a cut during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Enloe's Logan McCollum (7) throws to first during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Enloe's Logan McCollum (7) gets in front of the ball during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Broughton's Henry Sloan (13) slides into third as Enloe's Jack Lowder (17) puts the tag on him during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Broughton's Henry Sloan (13) slides into third as Enloe's Jack Lowder (17) puts the tag on him during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Broughton's Penn Sealey (18) makes it back to first as Enloe's Jared Moore (22) gets pulled off during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Broughton's Tobin Petrie (9) slides into home as Enloe's Harrison Lee (18) drops the ball during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Broughton's Henry Sloan (13) runs to thrid during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Broughton's Henry Sloan (13) slides into third as Enloe's Jack Lowder (17) puts the tag on him during the Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles high school , March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Photo Gallery: Broughton Caps high school baseball game with the Enloe Eagles on March 28, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Broughton won 5-3.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Comments