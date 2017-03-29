Cary’s seniors contributing in hopes of playoff payoff

The last time Cary baseball made the playoffs was in 2006, when many of its current players hadn’t even started grade school yet.
Off to a 5-6 start overall, and 3-4 in the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference – of the most competitive conferences in North Carolina – the Imps and their 12 seniors are confident they can end that drought.
Senior Kyle Gensler, a four-year basketball and baseball starter, is batting .571. Spencer Haroldson has started the year with a 0.97 ERA and 3-0 record on the mound. UNC Wilmington recruit Greg Jones Jr. has seven stolen bases.
And some are contributing in less traditional ways.
Jason Hohe, injured is with an ulna cruciate ligament, is out for the season after getting hits in four of his first five at-bats of the season. But he has still been one of Cary’s top contributors despite not finding his name in the scorebook, leading from the bench with encouragement.
“It put me in a different perspective and how nice it is to be out here, how grateful I should be and I feel like I need to carry that mindset to the other people,” he said. “When we have a lot of energy on the dugout, it seems like we’re making better plays.”
His coach has taken notice of his contributions.
“He’s taking on the coaching leadership on the bench … and he’s stepped up and made the best of the situation,” coach Brian Yerger said. “He’s the one all the kids look up to. ... We have a lot of seniors and I put a lot of the ownership of them and they take it 100 percent … they’ve been through the gauntlet.”
